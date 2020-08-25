|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:47 | 25.08.2020
Global Metal Injection Molding Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Metal Injection Molding – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Alloy Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.
CMG Technologies
CN Innovations Holdings Ltd.
Dean Group International Ltd.
Dou Yee Technologies Pte., Ltd.
Dynacast International, Inc.
Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG
Indo-MIM Pvt., Ltd.
Jiangsu Gian Mim Parts
NetShape Technologies, Inc.
Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG
Parmatech Corporation
Phillips-Medisize Corporation
Rockleigh Industries Inc.
ShangHai Future High-Tech Co., Ltd.
Sintex A/S
Smith Metal Products
Taiwan Powder Technologies Co. Ltd.
Tanfel
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metal Injection Molding Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpn2bd.
