13:03 | 17.08.2020
Global Metal Powder Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Featuring Sandvik, RIO Tinto & Miba Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Metal Powder – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Metal Powder market accounted for $3,913.49 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $6,143.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Growing demand from end-user industry and growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions across the globe are propelling market growth. However, the high initial capital investment required is hampering the growth of the market.

Metal powder is a metal that has been broken down into fine particles. Metals that can be found in powder form are aluminium, nickel, iron and many more. Metal powder is widely used in several applications of various industries.

Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the growing need for lightweight components providing low cost and better performance of powder metallurgy. By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the growth in the manufacturing segment along with advancements in the AM industry. U.S. and growing production of automotive components.
Companies Mentioned
Voestalpine BHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG

Sandvik AB

RIO Tinto

Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

Miba AG

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Hoganas AB

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

GKN PLC.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

BASF SE

ATI Powder Metals

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Metaldyne Performance Group

Alcoa Inc.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Metal Powder Market, By Process
5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solid State Reduction

5.3 Electrolysis

5.4 Atomisation
6 Global Metal Powder Market, By Metal Form
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ore/Pure Metal

6.3 Scrap/Recycled Metals
7 Global Metal Powder Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ferrous

7.2.1 Stainless Steel

7.2.1.1 Martensitic Steel

7.2.1.2 Ferritic Steel

7.2.1.3 Duplex Steel

7.2.1.4 Austenitic Steel

7.2.2 Alloy

7.2.3 Tool steel

7.2.4 Low Alloy Steel

7.2.5 High Speed Steel

7.2.6 Iron

7.3 Non-Ferrous

7.3.1 Tungsten & Tungsten Carbide

7.3.2 Titanium

7.3.3 Nickel

7.3.4 Copper

7.3.5 Cobalt

7.3.6 Aluminum

7.4 Other Types

7.4.1 Silver

7.4.2 Gold

7.4.3 Platinum

7.4.4 Molybdenum
8 Global Metal Powder Market, By Production Method
8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical

8.3 Mechanical

8.4 Chemical
9 Global Metal Powder Market, By Compaction Technique
9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cold Compaction

9.3 Hot Compaction
10 Global Metal Powder Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction

10.2 Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

10.3 Powder Metallurgy

10.4 Additive Manufacturing

10.4.1 D Printing

10.4.2 Rapid Prototyping

10.5 Thermal Surfacing

10.6 Printing and Screen Printing

10.7 Press & Sinter

10.8 Metallic Fillers

10.9 Automotive Component Manufacturing

10.10 Architectural and Paints
11 Global Metal Powder Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction

11.2 Transportation & Logistics

11.3 Oil & Gas

11.4 Industrial

11.5 Electrical & Electronics

11.6 Building & Construction

11.7 Automotive

11.8 Other End Users

11.8.1 Medical/Healthcare

11.8.2 Entertainment

11.8.3 Decorative

11.8.4 Consumer Goods

11.8.5 Machinery

11.8.6 Aerospace and Defense
12 Global Metal Powder Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lr35y
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005274/en/

