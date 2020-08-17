|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:03 | 17.08.2020
Global Metal Powder Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Featuring Sandvik, RIO Tinto & Miba Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Metal Powder – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Metal Powder market accounted for $3,913.49 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $6,143.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Growing demand from end-user industry and growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions across the globe are propelling market growth. However, the high initial capital investment required is hampering the growth of the market.
Metal powder is a metal that has been broken down into fine particles. Metals that can be found in powder form are aluminium, nickel, iron and many more. Metal powder is widely used in several applications of various industries.
Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the growing need for lightweight components providing low cost and better performance of powder metallurgy. By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the growth in the manufacturing segment along with advancements in the AM industry. U.S. and growing production of automotive components.
Sandvik AB
RIO Tinto
Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.
Miba AG
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Hoganas AB
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
GKN PLC.
Carpenter Technology Corporation
BASF SE
ATI Powder Metals
Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.
Metaldyne Performance Group
Alcoa Inc.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5.2 Solid State Reduction
5.3 Electrolysis
5.4 Atomisation
6.2 Ore/Pure Metal
6.3 Scrap/Recycled Metals
7.2 Ferrous
7.2.1 Stainless Steel
7.2.1.1 Martensitic Steel
7.2.1.2 Ferritic Steel
7.2.1.3 Duplex Steel
7.2.1.4 Austenitic Steel
7.2.2 Alloy
7.2.3 Tool steel
7.2.4 Low Alloy Steel
7.2.5 High Speed Steel
7.2.6 Iron
7.3 Non-Ferrous
7.3.1 Tungsten & Tungsten Carbide
7.3.2 Titanium
7.3.3 Nickel
7.3.4 Copper
7.3.5 Cobalt
7.3.6 Aluminum
7.4 Other Types
7.4.1 Silver
7.4.2 Gold
7.4.3 Platinum
7.4.4 Molybdenum
8.2 Physical
8.3 Mechanical
8.4 Chemical
9.2 Cold Compaction
9.3 Hot Compaction
10.2 Metal Injection Molding (MIM)
10.3 Powder Metallurgy
10.4 Additive Manufacturing
10.4.1 D Printing
10.4.2 Rapid Prototyping
10.5 Thermal Surfacing
10.6 Printing and Screen Printing
10.7 Press & Sinter
10.8 Metallic Fillers
10.9 Automotive Component Manufacturing
10.10 Architectural and Paints
11.2 Transportation & Logistics
11.3 Oil & Gas
11.4 Industrial
11.5 Electrical & Electronics
11.6 Building & Construction
11.7 Automotive
11.8 Other End Users
11.8.1 Medical/Healthcare
11.8.2 Entertainment
11.8.3 Decorative
11.8.4 Consumer Goods
11.8.5 Machinery
11.8.6 Aerospace and Defense
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer