Global Metal Powder Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Featuring Sandvik, RIO Tinto & Miba Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Metal Powder – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Metal Powder market accounted for $3,913.49 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $6,143.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand from end-user industry and growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions across the globe are propelling market growth. However, the high initial capital investment required is hampering the growth of the market. Metal powder is a metal that has been broken down into fine particles. Metals that can be found in powder form are aluminium, nickel, iron and many more. Metal powder is widely used in several applications of various industries. Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the growing need for lightweight components providing low cost and better performance of powder metallurgy. By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the growth in the manufacturing segment along with advancements in the AM industry. U.S. and growing production of automotive components.

Companies Mentioned

Voestalpine BHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG Sandvik AB RIO Tinto Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. Miba AG Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Hoganas AB AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group GKN PLC. Carpenter Technology Corporation BASF SE ATI Powder Metals Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd. Metaldyne Performance Group Alcoa Inc.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Technology Analysis 3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Metal Powder Market, By Process

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Solid State Reduction 5.3 Electrolysis 5.4 Atomisation

6 Global Metal Powder Market, By Metal Form

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Ore/Pure Metal 6.3 Scrap/Recycled Metals

7 Global Metal Powder Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Ferrous 7.2.1 Stainless Steel 7.2.1.1 Martensitic Steel 7.2.1.2 Ferritic Steel 7.2.1.3 Duplex Steel 7.2.1.4 Austenitic Steel 7.2.2 Alloy 7.2.3 Tool steel 7.2.4 Low Alloy Steel 7.2.5 High Speed Steel 7.2.6 Iron 7.3 Non-Ferrous 7.3.1 Tungsten & Tungsten Carbide 7.3.2 Titanium 7.3.3 Nickel 7.3.4 Copper 7.3.5 Cobalt 7.3.6 Aluminum 7.4 Other Types 7.4.1 Silver 7.4.2 Gold 7.4.3 Platinum 7.4.4 Molybdenum

8 Global Metal Powder Market, By Production Method

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Physical 8.3 Mechanical 8.4 Chemical

9 Global Metal Powder Market, By Compaction Technique

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Cold Compaction 9.3 Hot Compaction

10 Global Metal Powder Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction 10.2 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) 10.3 Powder Metallurgy 10.4 Additive Manufacturing 10.4.1 D Printing 10.4.2 Rapid Prototyping 10.5 Thermal Surfacing 10.6 Printing and Screen Printing 10.7 Press & Sinter 10.8 Metallic Fillers 10.9 Automotive Component Manufacturing 10.10 Architectural and Paints

11 Global Metal Powder Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction 11.2 Transportation & Logistics 11.3 Oil & Gas 11.4 Industrial 11.5 Electrical & Electronics 11.6 Building & Construction 11.7 Automotive 11.8 Other End Users 11.8.1 Medical/Healthcare 11.8.2 Entertainment 11.8.3 Decorative 11.8.4 Consumer Goods 11.8.5 Machinery 11.8.6 Aerospace and Defense

12 Global Metal Powder Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction 12.2 North America 12.3 Europe 12.4 Asia Pacific 12.5 South America 12.6 Middle East & Africa

13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 13.3 New Product Launch 13.4 Expansions 13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

