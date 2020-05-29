|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:55 | 29.05.2020
Global Methanol Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2025: Featuring Key Players Methanex Corporation, SABIC and Zagros Petrochemical Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Methanol Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The market for methanol is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for methanol-based fuel. On the flipside, hazardous impacts on health as a result of exposure to methanol are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
Methanol has an ability to reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides, as compared to gasoline. However, formaldehyde emissions tend to increase especially at cold-starts.
China alone produces 65% of the world’s methanol and utilizes this fuel for transport. Other countries, including Israel, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, majorly use methanol as a fuel.
Additionally, the United States is continuously focusing on increasing the methanol-based fuel consumption rate in its transportation sector.
Australia has adopted the use of GEM blended fuels (gasoline, ethanol, and methanol), and it blends almost 56% of methanol.
Israel planned to cut the usage of oil in transportation up to 60% by 2025. It is investing on a large scale, for supporting startups that are developing biofuel technologies.
Methanol-based fuel has been driving the methanol market, globally, and the market studied is estimated to grow during out the forecast period.
China is the leading producer of paints and coatings across the world. The country accounted for more than 20 million metric tons of coatings production, which is close to 30% of the global coatings output. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings, and is home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share. This production is expected to contribute to the demand for numerous derivatives, such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, and MMA, and is expected to boost the demand for methanol.
As per the Guizhou government, by the end of 2019, Southwest China’s Guizhou province had set a goal of launching 10,000 methanol vehicles, among which 7,000 vehicles were set to run in Guiyang.
Furthermore in India, the government is pushing the usage of methanol as fuel in vehicles and as cooking fuel, to promote sustainable development with less damage to the environment.
Under the Methanol Economy program by NITI Aayog, the production capacity is expected to increase up to 20 metric ton of methanol annually, by 2025, using Indian high ash coal, stranded gas, and biomass.
Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a halt of operations in many sectors of various countries. Automotive, manufacturing, and construction sectors are estimated to witness declines in terms of growth and outputs, owing to the lockdown called by the governments for a brief period.
