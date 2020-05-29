12:55 | 29.05.2020

Global Methanol Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2025: Featuring Key Players Methanex Corporation, SABIC and Zagros Petrochemical Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Methanol Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The market for methanol is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for methanol-based fuel. On the flipside, hazardous impacts on health as a result of exposure to methanol are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends Rising Demand for Methanol based Fuel

Methanol fuel is used in China as various blends, ranging from M5 to M100. Whereas, in Europe and North America, the blending of fuel is limited up to a few percentages in gasoline. Mid-level or high-level fuel blends of alcohol could enable manufacturers for designing high-efficiency engines, to compensate for the low energy density of methanol. Methanol has an ability to reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides, as compared to gasoline. However, formaldehyde emissions tend to increase especially at cold-starts. China alone produces 65% of the world’s methanol and utilizes this fuel for transport. Other countries, including Israel, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, majorly use methanol as a fuel. Additionally, the United States is continuously focusing on increasing the methanol-based fuel consumption rate in its transportation sector. Australia has adopted the use of GEM blended fuels (gasoline, ethanol, and methanol), and it blends almost 56% of methanol. Israel planned to cut the usage of oil in transportation up to 60% by 2025. It is investing on a large scale, for supporting startups that are developing biofuel technologies. Methanol-based fuel has been driving the methanol market, globally, and the market studied is estimated to grow during out the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With the growing petrochemical industry and increasing usage of methanol-based fuel in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of methanol is increasing in the region. China is the leading producer of paints and coatings across the world. The country accounted for more than 20 million metric tons of coatings production, which is close to 30% of the global coatings output. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings, and is home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share. This production is expected to contribute to the demand for numerous derivatives, such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, and MMA, and is expected to boost the demand for methanol. As per the Guizhou government, by the end of 2019, Southwest China’s Guizhou province had set a goal of launching 10,000 methanol vehicles, among which 7,000 vehicles were set to run in Guiyang. Furthermore in India, the government is pushing the usage of methanol as fuel in vehicles and as cooking fuel, to promote sustainable development with less damage to the environment. Under the Methanol Economy program by NITI Aayog, the production capacity is expected to increase up to 20 metric ton of methanol annually, by 2025, using Indian high ash coal, stranded gas, and biomass. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a halt of operations in many sectors of various countries. Automotive, manufacturing, and construction sectors are estimated to witness declines in terms of growth and outputs, owing to the lockdown called by the governments for a brief period.

Competitive Landscape

The global methanol market is partially fragmented in nature, with the top eight players accounting for about 41.63% of the global production capacity. Some of these players include Methanex Corporation, SABIC, Zagros Petrochemical Co., Yankuang Group and Proman AG.

Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers 4.2 Restraints 4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis 4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 4.5 Global Capacity by Key Feedstock 4.6 Technological Snapshot 4.7 Trade Analysis 4.8 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Derivatives 5.2 End-user Industry 5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements 6.2 Market Share Analysis 6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players 6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS Companies Mentioned

Atlantic Methanol BASF SE BP plc Celanese Corporation Coogee Enerkem Eni SpA (Ecofuel SpA) Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Kingboard Holdings Limited LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Methanex Corporation Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc Mitsui & Co. Ltd Proman AG Oberon Fuels OCI NV Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) SABIC Yankuang Group Zagros Petrochemical Co. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0q4au

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005262/en/