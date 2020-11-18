|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:35 | 18.11.2020
Global Micro-inverter Market Report 2020-2025 – Major Players are Enphase Energy, Altenergy Power System, Darfon Electronics, ReneSola, AEconversion, and Chilicon Power – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Micro-inverter Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Communication Technology, Type, Power Rating, Connection Type, Sales Channel, Application (Residential, Commercial, PV Power Plant), and Geography – Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global micro-inverter market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2025.
The growth of the micro-inverter market is driven mainly by increasing demand for micro-inverter solutions in residential applications, growing visibility regarding the inherent benefits offered by them, such as remote monitoring capabilities, upsurge in renewable energy investment, and government initiatives encouraging the adoption of renewable energy.
COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread over 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the micro-inverter market.
Countries such as the US, Australia, and the Netherlands, which are among the prominent markets for residential rooftop PV installations, have widely adopted micro-inverters over conventional inverters. In addition, countries such as India, Mexico, the UK, and Brazil are currently witnessing significant growth in the residential solar market. These factors are expected to create a huge demand for micro-inverters.
These countries store huge potential for the growth of the micro-inverter market in many application areas. The micro-inverter market in APAC is growing rapidly with the increasing adoption of commercial solar PV systems for industrial, residential, and other applications. The rising demand for micro-inverters for residential applications in India, China, and Japan is among the key factors driving the growth of this market.
Major players in the micro-inverter market include Enphase Energy (US), Altenergy Power System (US), Darfon Electronics (Taiwan), ReneSola (China), AEconversion (Germany), and Chilicon Power (US) among others.
Technical Advantages of Micro-Inverters Over Conventional Solar Inverters
Significant Capital Inflows in Renewable Energy Sector
High Demand for Micro-Inverters due to Their Remote Monitoring Capabilities
Increasing Number of Residential Solar Rooftop Installations
Restraints
Decreased Demand for Micro-Inverters with Reduced Electricity Requirement from Commercial and Industrial End-users due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Higher Installation and Maintenance Costs of Micro-Inverters
Opportunities
Increase in Number of Solar PV Installations Owing to Incentive Schemes by Governments of Different Countries
Technological Innovations in Inverters to Improve Their Capabilities
Challenges
Pricing Pressure on Manufacturers of Micro-Inverters
Safety Risks Associated with High DC Voltages
Darfon Electronics
Altenergy Power System
Renesola
Chilicon Power
AEconversion
Envertech
Sensata Technologies
Northern Electric & Power
Sparq Systems
Saronic (EU) Power Tech
Enluxsolar
U R Energy
Bravo Solar
Grace Renewable Energy
Solar Panels Plus
Zhejiang Sandi Electric
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Jinkosolar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj0wcy
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer