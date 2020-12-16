14:37 | 16.12.2020

Global Mining and Quarry Lubricants Markets, 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The lubricants market for mining and quarry applications is poised to grow by 208.74 th MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the global urbanization and industrialization and increased implementation of automatic lubrication systems. This study identifies the growing demand for mining equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the lubricants market for mining and quarry applications growth during the next few years. The reports on lubricants market for mining and quarry applications provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lubricants market for mining and quarry applications vendors that include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., CSW Industrials Inc., Eurol BV, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Quaker Chemical Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Valvoline Inc. Also, the lubricants market for mining and quarry applications analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Mineral oil lubricants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Synthetic oil lubricants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Bio-based lubricants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors BP Plc Chevron Corp. CSW Industrials Inc. Eurol BV Exxon Mobil Corp. FUCHS PETROLUB SE Quaker Chemical Corp. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Total SA Valvoline Inc.

Appendix

