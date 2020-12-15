|
Global More Electric Aircraft Market (2020 to 2025) – Advancements in High-Density Battery Solutions Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “More Electric Aircraft Market by End User (Civil, Military), Aircraft System, Component, Application (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, Energy Storage), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global more electric aircraft market is estimated to be USD 1,504 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3,359 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.
Recent technological advancements in the field of power electronics, fault-tolerant architecture, electro-hydrostatic actuators, flight control systems, high-density electric motors, and power generation and conversion systems have fueled the adoption of MEA.
The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the aviation industry adversely due to air travel restrictions on domestic as well as international flights across countries, resulting in the sudden decrease in the air traffic. This is expected to negatively impact the more electric aircraft market in the short term; slow recovery is expected in Q1 of 2021. The aviation industry could take 2-3 years to recover from the financial effects of COVID-19, leading to lower air travels and passenger traffic compared to previous estimates.
Reduction in Operational and Maintenance Costs
Reduced Emissions and Noise Pollution
Emergence of Alternative Power Sources for Electric Power Generation
Development of Advanced Power Electronic Components
Reliability of Electrical Systems in Harsh Environments
Economic Challenges Faced by the Aviation Industry due to COVID-19
Amphenol Corporation
Astronics Corporation
Avionic Instruments LLC
Bae Systems
Bombardier
Eaglepicher Technologies, LLC
Eaton
Elbit Systems
Embraer S.A
GE Aviation
Honeywell International Inc
Liebherr
Magnix
Meggit
Moog Inc
Nabtesco Corporation
Parker Hannifin Corp
PBS Aerospace
Pioneer Magnetics
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Rolls-Royce plc
Safran S.A.
Thales Group
Wright Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u39h7x
