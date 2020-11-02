21:00 | 02.11.2020

Global Moringa Products Market Analysis | Top Trends, Drivers, Challenges Impacting Growth | Technavio

The moringa products market is poised to grow by USD 3.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005664/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Moringa Products Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the moringa products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of moringa products. The moringa products market analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing vegan demographics across the globe as one of the prime reasons driving the moringa products market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Moringa Products Market covers the following areas:

Moringa Products Market Sizing Moringa Products Market Forecast Moringa Products Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd. Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd. Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH Earth Expo Co. GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd. Kuli Kuli Inc. KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. Moringa Farms Inc. ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORTPART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product Comparison by product Moringa seeds and oil – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Moringa leaves and leaf powder – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Moringa fruits, tea, and pods (drumsticks) – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing millennial population worldwide Rising trend of online retailing Increasing vegan demographics across the globe

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd. Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd. Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH Earth Expo Co. GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd. Kuli Kuli, Inc. KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. Moringa Farms, Inc. ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005664/en/