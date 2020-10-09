14:02 | 09.10.2020

Global Nano-enabled Batteries Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020-2027 Featuring 3M, A123 Systems, Altair Nanotechnologies, Evonik Industries, Front Edge Technology, mPhase Technologies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Nano-enabled Batteries Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nano-enabled Batteries estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027. Large Format Modules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customized Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR

The Nano-enabled Batteries market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

3M Company A123 Systems LLC Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. Evonik Industries AG Front Edge Technology mPhase Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Batteries – A Key Source of ‘Portable’ Energy Recent Market Activity Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li-ion Batteries Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the Market Electric Vehicles – The Major End-Use Application Area for Nano-Enabled Batteries Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-Enabled Batteries Market Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools Global Competitor Market Shares Nano-enabled Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3M Company (USA) A123 Systems LLC (USA) Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Front Edge Technology (USA) mPhase Technologies, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Laptops and Netbooks – The Li-ion Drivers Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan Super Nanowire Batteries Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries Sound Powered Batteries MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries Nanopore Battery Technology Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery Materials for Electric Vehicles Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles Batteries for Desalinating Water Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead-Acid Batteries Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled Battery Research Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast Charging Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION

