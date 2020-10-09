ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:02 | 09.10.2020
Global Nano-enabled Batteries Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020-2027 Featuring 3M, A123 Systems, Altair Nanotechnologies, Evonik Industries, Front Edge Technology, mPhase Technologies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Nano-enabled Batteries – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Nano-enabled Batteries Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nano-enabled Batteries estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Large Format Modules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customized Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR
The Nano-enabled Batteries market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
3M Company

A123 Systems LLC

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Front Edge Technology

mPhase Technologies, Inc.
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Batteries – A Key Source of ‘Portable’ Energy

Recent Market Activity

Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li-ion Batteries

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the Market

Electric Vehicles – The Major End-Use Application Area for Nano-Enabled Batteries

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-Enabled Batteries Market

Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nano-enabled Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)

A123 Systems LLC (USA)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Front Edge Technology (USA)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Laptops and Netbooks – The Li-ion Drivers

Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries

Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust

Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires

Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan

Super Nanowire Batteries

Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries

Sound Powered Batteries

MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries

Nanopore Battery Technology

Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores

Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries

CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery Materials for Electric Vehicles

Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Batteries for Desalinating Water

Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead-Acid Batteries

Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled Battery Research

Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast Charging

Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries

Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices

Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries

Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 21

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o1y4b
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005294/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

13:58 Uhr | 09.10.2020
ROUNDUP/Kreise: Chipkonzern AMD ...

13:53 Uhr | 09.10.2020
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank fairen Wert ...

13:52 Uhr | 09.10.2020
Deutsche Anleihen: Zur Kasse ...

13:49 Uhr | 09.10.2020
Bayern weitet Corona-Risikogebiete ...

13:36 Uhr | 09.10.2020
ROUNDUP 2: Erneut mehr als 4000 ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer