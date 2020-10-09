|
Global Nano-enabled Batteries Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020-2027 Featuring 3M, A123 Systems, Altair Nanotechnologies, Evonik Industries, Front Edge Technology, mPhase Technologies – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Nano-enabled Batteries – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Large Format Modules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customized Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Recent Market Activity
Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li-ion Batteries
Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the Market
Electric Vehicles – The Major End-Use Application Area for Nano-Enabled Batteries
Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-Enabled Batteries Market
Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nano-enabled Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth
Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries
Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust
Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires
Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan
Super Nanowire Batteries
Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries
Sound Powered Batteries
MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries
Nanopore Battery Technology
Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores
Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries
CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery Materials for Electric Vehicles
Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles
Batteries for Desalinating Water
Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead-Acid Batteries
Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled Battery Research
Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast Charging
Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries
Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices
Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries
Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries
