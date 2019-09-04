19:07 | 24.02.2020

Global Nitrogen Generators Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4.9%, 2019-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Nitrogen Generators Market Analysis by Type and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global nitrogen generators market was valued at $11,776.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $17,435.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. A Nitrogen generator is a type of industrial on-site gas generation system. This system serves as an ideal method to supply nitrogen across many manufacturing industries such as metal, semiconductors, chemicals, and others. The factors that drive the growth of the global nitrogen generator market include the development of end-user industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, an increase in the application of nitrogen in fire & corrosion control and as dielectric gas in high voltage equipment is anticipated to boost the adoption of nitrogen generators globally. In addition, the high purity of nitrogen of level (99.995%) generated using nitrogen generators continues to influence the development of the market during the study period. The cost-effectiveness and sustainability of nitrogen have shifted the preference of the manufacturing sector from traditional nitrogen cylinders to nitrogen generators. Further, the global nitrogen generators market is witnessing significant growth, owing to the rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for nitrogen generators in the medical & healthcare sectors. Key players such as Peak Scientific, Air Liquide, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Group offer advanced nitrogen generators for varied end-user industries. For instance, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Group deals in small-scale nitrogen generators for chemical, steel, automobile, electronics, food, construction, and shipbuilding. However, the threat of substitutes and high investment required by this technology are some of the key challenges faced by the industry. In contrast, technological developments such as touchscreen system controls and others are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for major players in the industry. The global nitrogen generators market is segmented into generator type, end-user industry, and region. Deepening on the generator type, the market is divided into PSA nitrogen generator, membrane nitrogen generator, and cryogenic nitrogen generator. The PSA nitrogen generator segment is anticipated to dominate the global nitrogen generators market throughout the study period. By on end-user industry, the market is segregated into food & beverage, medical & pharmaceuticals, transportation, electrical & electronics, chemical, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global nitrogen generators market trends and dynamics. In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026. Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework. A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities. Global nitrogen generators market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report. Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Key Findings of the Nitrogen Generators Market:

Based on generator type, the PSA nitrogen generator segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2018. By end-user industry, in 2018, the food & beverage segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for almost one-fifth of the market, and is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the study period. U.S. accounted for over half the share of the North America nitrogen generators market in 2018.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description 1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders 1.3. Key Market Segments 1.4. Key Market Players 1.5. Research Methodology

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings: 2.2. CXO Perspective

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope 3.2. Key Findings 3.3. Porter’S Five Forces Analysis 3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2018 3.5. Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Nitrogen Generators Market, By Generator Type

4.1. Market Overview 4.2. Pressure Swing Adsorption (Psa) Nitrogen Generator 4.3. Membrane Nitrogen Generator 4.4. Cryogenic Nitrogen Generator

Chapter 5: Nitrogen Generators Market, By End-User Industry

5.1. Market Overview 5.2. Food & Beverage 5.3. Transportation 5.4. Chemical 5.5. Electrical And Electronics 5.6. Medical & Pharmaceuticals 5.7. Others

Chapter 6: Nitrogen Generators Market, By Region

6.1. Market Overview 6.2. North America 6.3. Europe 6.4. Asia-Pacific 6.5. LAMEA

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Air Products And Chemicals, Inc. 7.2. Atlas Copco Ab 7.3. Hitachi Ltd. 7.4. L’Air Liquide S.A. 7.5. Linde Plc 7.6. Novair S.A.S 7.7. On Site Gas Systems, Inc. 7.8. Oxymat A/S 7.9. Parker-Hannifin Corporation 7.10. Peak Gas Generation For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80u5bq

