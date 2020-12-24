|
11:21 | 24.12.2020
Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Report 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The nuclear decommissioning services market is poised to grow by 5,627.33 MW during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the shutdown of nuclear plants and growing emphasis on renewable energy.
This study identifies the change in regulations due to nuclear reactor accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear decommissioning services market growth during the next few years.
The report on nuclear decommissioning services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nuclear decommissioning services market vendors that include AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., General Electric Co., Holtec International, Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS, NorthStar Group Services Inc., Orano SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA.
Also, the nuclear decommissioning services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Reactor type
PWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
BWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Reactor type
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
AECOM
Ansaldo Energia Spa
Babcock International Group Plc
Bechtel Corp.
General Electric Co.
Holtec International
Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS
NorthStar Group Services Inc.
Orano SA
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
