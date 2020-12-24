11:21 | 24.12.2020

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Report 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The nuclear decommissioning services market is poised to grow by 5,627.33 MW during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the shutdown of nuclear plants and growing emphasis on renewable energy. This study identifies the change in regulations due to nuclear reactor accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear decommissioning services market growth during the next few years. The report on nuclear decommissioning services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nuclear decommissioning services market vendors that include AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., General Electric Co., Holtec International, Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS, NorthStar Group Services Inc., Orano SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. Also, the nuclear decommissioning services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Reactor type

Market segments Comparison by Reactor type PWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 BWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Reactor type

Customer landscape Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers – Demand led growth Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors AECOM Ansaldo Energia Spa Babcock International Group Plc Bechtel Corp. General Electric Co. Holtec International Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS NorthStar Group Services Inc. Orano SA VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrk3if

