0:45 | 20.10.2020
Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment And Acquisitions Market- Featuring Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co., Fugro NV, ION Geophysical Corp., Mitcham Industries Inc.,Among Others
The offshore oil and gas Seismic equipment and acquisitions market is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 7 % during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P projects
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Forecast
Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Industry Analysis
Fugro NV
ION Geophysical Corp.
Mitcham Industries Inc.
PGS ASA
Polarcus Ltd.
SAExploration Holdings Inc.
SeaBird Exploration Plc
Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA
Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by technology
3D seismic survey – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
2D seismic survey – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
4D seismic survey – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by technology
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Emergence of seismic-while-drilling technology
Increasing demand for digital oilfields
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
