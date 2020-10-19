ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:45 | 20.10.2020
Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment And Acquisitions Market- Featuring Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co., Fugro NV, ION Geophysical Corp., Mitcham Industries Inc.,Among Others

The offshore oil and gas Seismic equipment and acquisitions market is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 7 % during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005583/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the offshore oil and gas Seismic equipment and acquisitions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P projects
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore oil and gas Seismic equipment and acquisitions market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The offshore oil and gas Seismic equipment and acquisitions market covers the following areas:
Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Sizing

Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Forecast

Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Industry Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co.

Fugro NV

ION Geophysical Corp.

Mitcham Industries Inc.

PGS ASA

Polarcus Ltd.

SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA
Key Topics Covered:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

3D seismic survey – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

2D seismic survey – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

4D seismic survey – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology

Emergence of seismic-while-drilling technology

Increasing demand for digital oilfields
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co.

Fugro NV

ION Geophysical Corp.

Mitcham Industries Inc.

PGS ASA

Polarcus Ltd.

SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005583/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:06 Uhr | 19.10.2020
ROUNDUP: Permira macht bei ...

23:01 Uhr | 19.10.2020
IBM büßt weiter Umsatz ein - ...

22:52 Uhr | 19.10.2020
Irland führt deutlich härtere ...

22:51 Uhr | 19.10.2020
US-Wahl: Trump zeigt sich ...

22:47 Uhr | 19.10.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer