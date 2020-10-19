0:45 | 20.10.2020

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment And Acquisitions Market- Featuring Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co., Fugro NV, ION Geophysical Corp., Mitcham Industries Inc.,Among Others

The offshore oil and gas Seismic equipment and acquisitions market is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 7 % during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005583/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the offshore oil and gas Seismic equipment and acquisitions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P projects

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore oil and gas Seismic equipment and acquisitions market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The offshore oil and gas Seismic equipment and acquisitions market covers the following areas:

Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Sizing Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Forecast Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Industry Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co. Fugro NV ION Geophysical Corp. Mitcham Industries Inc. PGS ASA Polarcus Ltd. SAExploration Holdings Inc. SeaBird Exploration Plc Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

