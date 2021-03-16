|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:23 | 16.03.2021
Global Offshore Pipelines Market Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Offshore Pipelines – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$ 6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Refined Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Offshore Pipelines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Cortez Subsea
Enbridge Inc.
Fugro
John Wood Group PLC
McDermott
Penspen
Petrofac Limited
Saipem
Sapura Energy Berhad
Senaat
Subsea 7 S.A.
TechnipFMC Plc
Wood Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19cwxj
