16:23 | 16.03.2021

Global Offshore Pipelines Market Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Offshore Pipelines – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Offshore Pipelines Market to Reach $17.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Offshore Pipelines estimated at US$ 12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 17.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$ 6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Refined Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The Offshore Pipelines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Gas Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR

In the global Gas segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Offshore Pipelines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured):

Atteris Cortez Subsea Enbridge Inc. Fugro John Wood Group PLC McDermott Penspen Petrofac Limited Saipem Sapura Energy Berhad Senaat Subsea 7 S.A. TechnipFMC Plc Wood Group

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19cwxj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005807/en/