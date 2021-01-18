|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:48 | 18.01.2021
Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review, Q3 2020 – JGC Secures EPC Work for Multiple Units of Basra Refinery Upgrade Project in Iraq – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review, Q3 2020 – JGC secures EPC work for multiple units of Basra refinery upgrade project in Iraq” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
“Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review, Q3 2020 – JGC secures EPC work for multiple units of Basra refinery upgrade project in Iraq”, report is an essential source of data on the awarded contracts in the oil and gas industry.
The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of contracts and their value in the quarter, subdivided by region, sector and geographies during the quarter, Additionally, the report provides information on the top contractors and issuers based on the worth of contracts executed in the oil and gas industry during the quarter by geographies and over the year.
Review of contracts in the upstream sector – exploration and production, midstream sector – pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream sector – refining and marketing
Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry
Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors
Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors
Find out the major contracts focused sectors for investments in your industry,
Understand the contracts activity in the oil and gas industry
Evaluate the type of services offered by key contractors during the month,
Identify growth sectors and regions wherein contracts opportunities are more lucrative,
Look for key contractors/issuers if you are looking to award a contract or interested in contracts activity within the oil and gas industry
Quarterly Overview
Planned/Rumored Contracts
Awarded Contracts
Planned/Rumored Contracts
Awarded Contracts
Planned/Rumored Contracts
Awarded Contracts
