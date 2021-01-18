ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
18:48 | 18.01.2021
Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review, Q3 2020 – JGC Secures EPC Work for Multiple Units of Basra Refinery Upgrade Project in Iraq – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review, Q3 2020 – JGC secures EPC work for multiple units of Basra refinery upgrade project in Iraq” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

“Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review, Q3 2020 – JGC secures EPC work for multiple units of Basra refinery upgrade project in Iraq”, report is an essential source of data on the awarded contracts in the oil and gas industry.

The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of contracts and their value in the quarter, subdivided by region, sector and geographies during the quarter, Additionally, the report provides information on the top contractors and issuers based on the worth of contracts executed in the oil and gas industry during the quarter by geographies and over the year.
Scope
Analyze oil and gas contracts in the global arena

Review of contracts in the upstream sector – exploration and production, midstream sector – pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream sector – refining and marketing

Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry

Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors
Reasons to Buy
Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner,

Find out the major contracts focused sectors for investments in your industry,

Understand the contracts activity in the oil and gas industry

Evaluate the type of services offered by key contractors during the month,

Identify growth sectors and regions wherein contracts opportunities are more lucrative,

Look for key contractors/issuers if you are looking to award a contract or interested in contracts activity within the oil and gas industry
Key Topics Covered: Quarterly Global Oil & Gas Contracts Overview
Key Highlights

Quarterly Overview
Upstream Sector Review
Contracts

Planned/Rumored Contracts

Awarded Contracts
Midstream Sector Review
Contracts

Planned/Rumored Contracts

Awarded Contracts
Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review
Contracts

Planned/Rumored Contracts

Awarded Contracts
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrcipr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005466/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

19:53 Uhr | 18.01.2021
Spanien mit Höchstwert von mehr ...

19:04 Uhr | 18.01.2021
Vier Millionen Menschen in ...

19:02 Uhr | 18.01.2021
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Gewinne ...

18:45 Uhr | 18.01.2021
Mehr als 20 Verdachtsfälle von ...

18:35 Uhr | 18.01.2021
Nach Hackerangriff: Alle ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer