16:20 | 05.02.2020

Global Oil & Gas FIDs in 2020 – High Level of Competition for Market Share in the Mid-2020s Combined with High Capex Requirements May Mean that not all Projects Make the Cut – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Oil & Gas FIDs in 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Summary

Oil and Gas operators globally will continue to push for faster returns with shorter cycle investments, as the industry moves away from giant developments. Projects now go from Final Investment Decision (FID) to first oil/gas in under 3-4 years, even for larger integrated developments with midstream components. Globally, this trend was observed with Zohr in Egypt, which produced first gas only 22 months after the FID, and more recently with Liza in Guyana. Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) planned across the oil and gas value chain in 2020 are set to focus on natural gas developments. Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) targeted for this year in the upstream and midstream sectors are heavily weighted towards gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). This includes projects in the leading LNG exporters of Australia and Qatar, as well as in the key growth regions of North America and Africa. The world is increasingly looking to natural gas as a transition fuel and the rise of LNG is facilitating this shift, particularly for major Asian economies. In the downstream sector, the development of new projects is expected to be focused in the petrochemicals segment over refineries. The demand growth centers of India and China contribute the most projects, but a number of new developments are also targeting FID in the US and Russia. Plans for new petrochemical capacity in the US are more evidence of natural gas shaping the industry. The shale gas boom has provided cheap ethane feedstock driving rapid growth after years of stagnation.

Scope

Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in 2020 Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2020 Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of midstream sector Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2020 Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2020

Reasons to buy

Keep abreast of major projects targeted for FIDs in 2020 across oil and gas value chain Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive FIDs in 2020 Obtain latest information on projects expected to receive FIDs in 2020 Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong projects data Assess your competitor’s projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2020

Key Topics Covered: 1. Summary 2. Upstream

2.1. List of Upstream Production Projects Targeting FIDs in 2020

3. Midstream

3.1. List of Oil and Gas Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2020

4. Refining and Petrochemicals

4.1. List of Refining and Petrochemical Plants Targeting FIDs in 2020 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zen1d

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005532/en/