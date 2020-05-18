|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:15 | 18.05.2020
Global Oil & Gas Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Oil And Gas Market Global Report 2020 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oil and gas market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
Identify growth segments for investment.
Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
Benchmark performance against key competitors.
Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.
The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
The oil and gas market section of the report gives context. It compares the oil and gas market with other segments of the oil and gas market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, oil and gas indicators comparison.
3.2. Key Segmentations
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9.2. Global Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Oil And Gas Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
Oil & Gas Upstream Activities
Oil Downstream Activities
11.2. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) – Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing; Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing
12.2. Per Capita Average Oil And Gas Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
13.2. Asia-Pacific, Oil And Gas Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
13.3. Asia-Pacific, Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
13.4. Asia-Pacific, Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
13.5. Asia-Pacific, Oil And Gas Market Metrics
13.6. Asia-Pacific Oil And Gas Market, Segmentation By Type
13.7. Asia-Pacific Oil And Gas Market: Country Analysis
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. Saudi Aramco
20.3.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation
20.3.3. Royal Dutch Shell
20.3.4. BP Plc
20.3.5. Sinopec Limited
22.2. Global Oil And Gas Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Oil And Gas Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xehoum
