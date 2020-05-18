12:15 | 18.05.2020

Global Oil & Gas Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Oil And Gas Market Global Report 2020 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oil and gas market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Description:

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery. Market segmentations break down market into sub markets. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified. The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers. The oil and gas market section of the report gives context. It compares the oil and gas market with other segments of the oil and gas market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, oil and gas indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Oil And Gas Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Oil And Gas Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products

5. Oil And Gas Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers

6. Oil And Gas Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Oil And Gas Market Trends And Strategies 8. Oil And Gas Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size 8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 8.2.2. Restraints On The Market 8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Oil And Gas Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Oil And Gas Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion) 9.2. Global Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region 9.3. Global Oil And Gas Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Oil And Gas Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Oil And Gas Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Oil Downstream Activities

11. Oil And Gas Market Segments

11.1. Global Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) – Crude Oil; Natural Gas; Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services; Oil And Gas Supporting Activities 11.2. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) – Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing; Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing

12. Oil And Gas Market Metrics

12.1. Oil And Gas Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global 12.2. Per Capita Average Oil And Gas Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Oil And Gas Market

13.1. Asia-Pacific Oil And Gas Market Overview 13.2. Asia-Pacific, Oil And Gas Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion) 13.3. Asia-Pacific, Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country 13.4. Asia-Pacific, Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country 13.5. Asia-Pacific, Oil And Gas Market Metrics 13.6. Asia-Pacific Oil And Gas Market, Segmentation By Type 13.7. Asia-Pacific Oil And Gas Market: Country Analysis

14. Western Europe Oil And Gas Market 15. Eastern Europe Oil And Gas Market 16. North America Oil And Gas Market 17. South America Oil And Gas Market 18. Middle East Oil And Gas Market 19. Africa Oil And Gas Market 20. Oil And Gas Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview 20.2. Market Shares 20.3. Company Profiles 20.3.1. Saudi Aramco 20.3.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation 20.3.3. Royal Dutch Shell 20.3.4. BP Plc 20.3.5. Sinopec Limited

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oil And Gas Market 22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Oil And Gas Market In 2023- Growth Countries 22.2. Global Oil And Gas Market In 2023- Growth Segments 22.3. Global Oil And Gas Market In 2023- Growth Strategies For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xehoum

