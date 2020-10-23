|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:13 | 23.10.2020
Global Oilfield Integrity Management Market (2020 to 2025) – Digitalization in Oilfields Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Oilfield Integrity Management Market by Management Type (Planning, Predictive Maintenance & Inspection, Corrosion Management, Data Management, and Monitoring System), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application, & Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global oilfield integrity management market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 12.8 billion in 2020 to USD 18.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025.
The growth of this market is driven by the increasing focus of oilfield operators to enhance their productivity by reducing downtime required in maintenance activities. Also, the oil and gas discoveries across the globe are likely to fuel market growth. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The growth of the North American oilfield integrity management market is driven by rise in shale gas & tight oil production, favorable regulations related to the licensing of exploration & production activities, and an increase in oilfield discoveries in Gulf of Mexico.
Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Environmental Safety
High Initial Cost And Complex Process Of System Installation
Increasing Exploration And Production Activities In Emerging Countries
Impact Of Covid-19 On Upstream Activities
Pervasive
Baker Hughes Company
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Wood Group
AKER Solutions
SGS
Oceaneering International
Technipfmc
Emerson
Saipem
Subsea 7
Weatherford International
Siemens
Intertek Group
Applus+
National Oilwell Varco
Bureau Veritas
Oracle
IBM
Fluor
Nalco Champion
China Oilfield Services
Archer
Expro Group
ABB
DNV GL
Microsoft
Accenture
SAP
Intel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1sbkk
