|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:01 | 23.11.2020
Global OPGW Cables Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “OPGW Cables – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Below 220 KV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$190.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 220-500 KV segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Prysmian Group
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Tratos Cavi SpA
ZTT Group
OPGW Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iu9h44
