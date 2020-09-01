15:53 | 01.09.2020

Global Organic Feed Market (2020 to 2025) – Key Drivers and Restraints – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Organic Feed Market – Forecasts from 2020 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The organic feed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% to reach US$8.413 billion by 2025. Increasing focus among the market players in order to improve the produce quality to meet the rising demand for poultry and meat products. In the recent years, there has been an in increase in the consumption of the meat and poultry products in the regions like the Middle East and African regions and the Asia Pacific region and as the disposable income of the individuals is increasing, they are demanding better quality produce. This is encouraging the livestock owners to opt for more nutritional and organic feed for their animals in order to maintain their overall health and is thereby leading to a surge in the demand for organic feed and fueling the market growth over the forecast period. Different varieties of organic feed available by the market players with additives and new formulations to boost the health of different livestock and improve the produce quality. The market players are increasingly involved in offering different varieties of organic animal feed in order to effectively cater to the different and rising concerns among the livestock owners such as improving the produce of the livestock, improving the health of the animals, protecting them from infections among others by preferring the products that containing antibiotics, additives and enzymes. For example, ADM Animal Nutrition offers Fortress Certified organic Dairy Materials which have been specially designed and developed for the dairy cows, which produce milk and are made using the organic products and are certified with organic manufacturing certification. This way they are able to provide the dairy cos with optimum nutrition, which is aiding them in maintaining the desired levels of production, reproduction, health and increasing the profits for the producers. The product line consists of three products called Fortress Organic Lactation Mineral PL, which is for lactating cows. Fortress Organic Dry Cow Mineral PL for the dry cows and Fortress Organic Heifer Mineral, for the needs of the dairy heifers. The prevalence of common flu diseases such as H5N1 (bird flu) and avian influenza that are spreading due to the unhealthy and livestock ridden with bacterial disease and birds are putting the consumers at risk of infection and this turning into an epidemic like in the year 2003-2009 when a total of 161 human cases of influenza were registered from the Western Pacific Region out of which 112 cases were from Vietnam, and 38 cases in China. This Has now increased to total 238 cases as of March 26, 2020, according to the World Health Organization which has prompted livestock owners to opt for top-quality organic feed products to combat this risk and also to adhere to regulations by the FDA and the certifications such as the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point). Thus, this leads to a further increase in the market growth.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers 4.2. Market Restraints 4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis 4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers 4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants 4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes 4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry 4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction 5.2. Fodder 5.3. Forage 5.4. Compound Feed

6. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Raw Material

6.1. Introduction 6.2. Cereals & grains 6.2.1. Wheat 6.2.2. Maize 6.2.3. Barley 6.3. Oilseeds 6.3.1. Soybean 6.3.2. Rapeseeds 6.3.3. Others 6.4. Pulses 6.4.1. Pea 6.4.2. Faba bean 6.5. Others

7. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Form

7.1. Introduction 7.2. Liquid 7.3. Dry

8. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Livestock

8.1. Introduction 8.2. Ruminants 8.3. Swine 8.4. Poultry 8.5. Aquatic Animals 8.6. Others

9. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Geography

9.1. Introduction 9.2. North America 9.3. South America 9.4. Europe 9.5. Middle East and Africa 9.6. Asia Pacific

10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis 10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness 10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations 10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ah9xz6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005750/en/