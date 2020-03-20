11:24 | 20.03.2020

Global Organic Fertilizer Market (2013 to 2024) – Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Organic Fertilizer Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global organic fertilizer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. The future of the organic fertilizer market looks promising with opportunities in the farming and gardening industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing consumer awareness pertaining to harmful effects of synthetic & chemical fertilizers and growing demand for chemical-free food products. More than 150 page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the organic fertilizer market, then read this report. The study includes the organic fertilizer market size and forecast for the global Organic fertilizer market through 2024, segmented by source, form, crop type, application, and the region as follows:

Key Questions Answered:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global organic fertilizer market by source (plant, animal, and mineral), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.), form (dry and liquid), application (farming and gardening), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the organic fertilizer market? What are the business risks and threats to the organic fertilizer market? What are emerging trends in the organic fertilizer market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the organic fertilizer market? What are the new developments in the organic fertilizer market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in the organic fertilizer market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in the organic fertilizer market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in the organic fertilizer market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification 2.2: Supply Chain 2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast 3.2: Global Organic Fertilizer Market: Trends and Forecast 3.3: Global Organic Fertilizer Market by Source: 3.3.1: Plant 3.3.2: Animal 3.3.3: Mineral 3.4: Global Organic Fertilizer Market by Form: 3.4.1: Dry 3.4.2: Liquid 3.5: Global Organic Fertilizer Market by Crop Type: 3.5.1: Cereals & Grains 3.5.2: Oilseeds & Pulses 3.5.3: Fruits & Vegetables 3.5.4: Others 3.6: Global Organic Fertilizer Market by Application: 3.6.1: Farming 3.6.2: Gardening

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region:

4.1: Global Organic Fertilizer Market by Region 4.2: North American Organic Fertilizer Market 4.3: European Organic Fertilizer Market 4.4: APAC Organic Fertilizer Market 4.5: ROW Organic Fertilizer Market

5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 5.2: Market Share Analysis 5.3: Operational Integration 5.4: Geographical Reach 5.5: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis 6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic fertilizer Market by Source 6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic fertilizer Market by Form 6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Crop Type 6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Application 6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Organic fertilizer Market by Region 6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Organic fertilizer Market 6.3: Strategic Analysis 6.3.1: New Product Development 6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Organic fertilizer Market 6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Organic fertilizer Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: Tata Chemicals Limited 7.2: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 7.3: Coromandel International Limited 7.4: National Fertilizers Limited 7.5: Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited 7.6: Midwestern BioAg 7.7: Italpollina SpA 7.8: ILSA S.p.A 7.9: Perfect Blend Biotic Fertilizers 7.10: Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc. 7.11: BioStar Systems LLC 7.12: AgroCare Canada Inc. 7.13: Nature Safe For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri4qu6

