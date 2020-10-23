12:43 | 23.10.2020

Global Organic Fertilizers Suppliers Strategic Positioning and Benchmark Leadership Report 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Organic Fertilizers Suppliers Strategic Positioning and Leadership Quadrant” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, seven companies such as Tata Chemicals, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Coromandel, National Fertilizers, Krishak Bharati, Midwestern BioAg, and Italpollina were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for organic fertilizers. The seven profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics. The organic fertilizers manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in organic fertilizers market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the organic fertilizers market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer’s needs and seller’s capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success. Over the years, the level of demand for organic fertilizers has increased due to increasing use of organic fertilizers considering the increase in consumer preference for chemical-free food products. Organic fertilizers is used for a variety of crop type, such as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12%. The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing land area under organic cultivation and advances in organic fertilizers’ manufacturing process. Firms that produce organic fertilizers are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global organic fertilizers suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Organic Fertilizers Suppliers”. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the organic fertilizers market and rates each organic fertilizers producer.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various crop type segments such as in cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others market? Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares? Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share? What are the key differentiators for major suppliers? Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players? Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description 1.2: Scoring Criteria 1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis 1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right) 1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right) 1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left) 1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)

2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 2.2: Financial Strength 2.3: Market Share Analysis 2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments 2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions

3. Tata Chemicals Profile

3.1: Company Overview 3.1.1: Tata Chemicals Company Description and Business Segments 3.1.2: Tata Chemicals Company Statistics 3.2: Organic Fertilizers Business Overview 3.2.1: Organic Fertilizers Business Segment 3.2.2: Global Organic Fertilizers Operations 3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths 3.3: Products and Product Positioning 3.3.1: Product Line Overview 3.3.2: Organic Fertilizers Product Mapping 3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments 3.4: Markets and Market Positioning 3.4.1: Market Position in Global Organic Fertilizers Business 3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments 3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions 3.7: Production 3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations 3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership 3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities 3.9.1: Marketing and Sales 3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record 3.10: Financial Strength

4. Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile 5. Coromandel Profile 6. National Fertilizers Profile 7. Krishak Bharati Profile 8. Midwestern BioAg Profile 9. Italpollina Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xs3jpl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005233/en/