Global Organic Fresh Food Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Earthbound Farm, LLC and EVERSFIELD ORGANIC | Technavio

The global organic fresh food market is poised to grow by USD 62.23 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global organic fresh food market 2019-2023

The market is driven by the growth in organic farming worldwide. In addition, sustainable organic fresh food production is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the organic fresh food market. Farmers are increasingly adopting organic farming practices due to the growing awareness about the harmful effects of artificial substances and pesticides on agricultural produce and soil fertility. Moreover, organic products are usually sold at a higher price than their non-organic counterparts, and hence, organic products are more profitable for farmers. Thus, encouraged by organized efforts to increase the amount of agricultural land under organic cultivation more farmers are switching to organic farming to take advantage of the growing demand for organic products in the market. These factors will drive the global organic fresh food market during the forecast period. Also, countries around the world are working towards making organic fresh food production more sustainable in terms of water usage, working conditions, and waste management. Many retailers and traders are seen joining the Sustainability Initiative Fruit and Vegetables (SIFV), a global initiative that aims to make all fruits and vegetables imported from Africa, Asia, and South America 100% sustainable by 2020. Through this initiative, producers, retailers, and traders of organic fresh food can also market their products easily as they are produced in an environmentally and socially sustainable way, thereby positively impacting the global market.

Major Five Organic Fresh Food Market Companies:Earthbound Farm, LLC

Earthbound Farm, LLC operates its business under various segments such as organic salads and greens, organic fresh vegetables and bunched greens, organic fresh fruit, frozen organic, and organic dried fruit. The key offering of the company is organic yellow onions and red onions.

EVERSFIELD ORGANIC

EVERSFIELD ORGANIC operates its business under nine segments, which include boxes, meat, fish, fruit and veg, dairy, bakery, deli, larder, and selections. The company’s key offerings include organic potatoes and avocados.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. has business operations under the following segments: North America retail, Europe and Australia, convenience stores and foodservice, and Asia and Latin America. Some of the products offered by the company are organic vegetables and fruits.

Organic Valley

Organic Valley operates its business under eight segments, which include milk, protein shakes, grassmilk yogurt, butter, and cheese; cream, half and half, sour cream, cream cheese, and cottage cheese; egg; protein powder; snack kits; meats; produce; and organic prairie meats. The company’s key offerings include onions and cabbages.

United Natural Foods, Inc.

United Natural Foods, Inc. operates its businesses under the following segments: wholesale and other. The company provides different types of fresh produce.

Fruits and Vegetables Meat

Organic Fresh Food Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2023)

APAC Europe MEA North America South America

