23:03 | 27.11.2020
Global Organic Rice Market to Register $ 1.76 Billion Growth During 2020-2024 Despite COVID-19 Spread | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | Technavio

The organic rice market is poised to grow by USD 1.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the organic rice market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about gluten-free food products.

The organic rice market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth of organic farming, coupled with rising environmental concerns as one of the prime reasons driving the organic rice market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The organic rice market covers the following areas:
Organic Rice Market Sizing
Organic Rice Market Forecast
Organic Rice Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Foodtech Solutions GmbH

KRBL Ltd.

Riviana Foods Inc.

Sanjeevani Agrofoods Pvt. Ltd.

STC Group

SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

Texas Best Organic Rice

Urmatt Ltd.

VIEN PHU ORGANIC & HEALTHY FOODS JSC
Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments

Comparison by Product

Organic white rice – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic brown rice – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
