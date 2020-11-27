|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:03 | 27.11.2020
Global Organic Rice Market to Register $ 1.76 Billion Growth During 2020-2024 Despite COVID-19 Spread | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | Technavio
The organic rice market is poised to grow by USD 1.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about gluten-free food products.
The organic rice market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth of organic farming, coupled with rising environmental concerns as one of the prime reasons driving the organic rice market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Foodtech Solutions GmbH
KRBL Ltd.
Riviana Foods Inc.
Sanjeevani Agrofoods Pvt. Ltd.
STC Group
SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC
Texas Best Organic Rice
Urmatt Ltd.
VIEN PHU ORGANIC & HEALTHY FOODS JSC
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Organic white rice – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Organic brown rice – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
