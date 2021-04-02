ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:02 | 02.04.2021
Global Organic Scintillator Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $217.2 Million by 2027 – U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Organic Scintillator – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Organic Scintillator Market to Reach $217.2 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organic Scintillator estimated at US$ 159.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 217.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$ 82.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Homeland Security segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Organic Scintillator market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 43.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 45.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Nuclear Power Plants Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global Nuclear Power Plants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 21.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 27.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 28.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured):
Advatech UK Limited

Cryos-Beta

Detec

Eljen Technology

EPIC Crystal

Inrad Optics

ME Taylor Engineering Inc

PROTEUS

Rexon Components

Saint-Gobain Crystals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmt1t4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005198/en/

