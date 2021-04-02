|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:02 | 02.04.2021
Global Organic Scintillator Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $217.2 Million by 2027 – U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Organic Scintillator – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$ 82.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Homeland Security segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 28.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Organic Scintillator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Cryos-Beta
Detec
Eljen Technology
EPIC Crystal
Inrad Optics
ME Taylor Engineering Inc
PROTEUS
Rexon Components
Saint-Gobain Crystals
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmt1t4
