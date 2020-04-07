16:46 | 07.04.2020

Global Palm Oil Market: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Palm Oil Market: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Palm Oil Production Volume is Anticipated to Reach 98.82 Million Metric Tons in 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9%, for the Period spanning from 2019 to 2024. Factors such as increasing population, rising biofuel production, growing skincare market, accelerating personal disposable income and escalating application in various markets are expected to drive the global palm oil market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the weather uncertainties, stringent regulations and growing sunflower-seed oil demand. A few notable trends include rising red palm oil demand in developing nations and growing shift towards palm oil crop transplanting. Palm oil is classified into Crude Palm Oil (CPO), Crude Palm Kernel Oil (CPKO) and Palm Kernel Cake. CPO is the most produced palm oil owing to increasing palm oil seeds yield in Indonesia and Malaysia, favourable climate conditions, a swelling number of producers using transplanting technique and high fresh fruits bunches (FFB’s) production in various countries. The fastest-growing regional market is Indonesia due to increasing palm oil plantation area, favourable government regulations and rising shift by the natural oil producers from traditional planting to transplanting crop techniques.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global palm oil market, segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports. The major countries have been analysed Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Colombia and EU have been analysed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth. The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Wilmar International Limited, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, PT Astra International, Tbk (AALI), Sime Darby Berhad and Golden Agri-Resources Ltd are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered 1. Market Overview

1.1 Vegetable Oil 1.2 Palm Oil

2. Global Vegetable Oil Market

2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Production Volume Forecast 2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Production Volume by Product Types 2.3 Global Vegetable Oil Production Volume by Country 2.4 Global Vegetable Oil Consumption Volume Forecast 2.5 Global Vegetable Oil Consumption Volume by Product Types 2.6 Global Vegetable Oil Consumption Volume by Country 2.7 Global Vegetable Oil Exports Volume Forecast 2.8 Global Vegetable Oil Exports Volume by Country 2.9 Global Vegetable Oil Imports Volume Forecast 2.10 Global Vegetable Oil Imports Volume by Country

3. Global Palm Oil Market

3.1 Global Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast 3.2 Global Palm Oil Production Volume by Product Types 3.2.1 Global Crude Palm Oil Production Volume 3.2.2 Global Crude Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast 3.2.3 Global Crude Palm Oil Production Volume by Country 3.3 Global Palm Oil Production Volume by Country 3.4 Global Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast 3.5 Global Palm Oil Consumption Volume by Country 3.6 Global Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast 3.7 Global Palm Oil Exports Volume by Country 3.8 Global Palm Oil Imports Volume Forecast 3.9 Global Palm Oil Imports Volume by Country

4. Regional Palm Oil Market

4.1 Indonesia 4.1.1 Indonesia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast 4.1.2 Indonesia Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast 4.1.3 Indonesia Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast 4.1.4 Indonesia Palm Oil Planted Area 4.1.5 Indonesia Palm Oil Planted Area Forecast 4.1.6 Indonesia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume 4.1.7 Indonesia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast 4.2 Malaysia 4.2.1 Malaysia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast 4.2.2 Malaysia Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast 4.2.3 Malaysia Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast 4.2.4 Malaysia Palm Oil Planted Area by States 4.2.5 Malaysia Palm Oil Planted Area Forecast 4.2.6 Malaysia Palm Oil Planted Area by Stakeholders 4.2.7 Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume 4.2.8 Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast 4.3 India 4.3.1 India Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast 4.3.2 India Palm Oil Imports Volume Forecast 4.4 Colombia 4.4.1 Colombia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast 4.4.2 Colombia Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast 4.5 EU 4.5.1 EU Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast 4.5.2 EU Palm Oil Imports Volume Forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers 5.1.1 Increasing Population 5.1.2 Rising Biofuel Production 5.1.3 Growing Skin Care Market 5.1.4 Accelerating Personal Disposable Income 5.1.5 Escalating Application in Various Markets 5.2 Key Trends and Developments 5.2.1 Rising Red Palm Oil Demand in Developing Nations 5.2.2 Growing Shift towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting 5.3 Challenges 5.3.1 Weather Uncertainties 5.3.2 Stringent Regulations 5.3.3 Growing Sunflower-Seed Oil Demand

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Palm Oil Market 6.1.1 Key Players – Revenue Comparison 6.1.2 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Wilmar International Limited 7.1.1 Business Overview 7.1.2 Financial Overview 7.1.3 Business Strategies 7.2 IOI Corporation Berhad 7.3 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad 7.4 PT Astra International, Tbk (AALI) 7.5 Sime Darby Berhad 7.6 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuh0ba

