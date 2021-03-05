|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:30 | 05.03.2021
Global Partners LP Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K
Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021.
A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K is available to be viewed or downloaded on the Partnership’s website at https://ir.globalp.com or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A hard copy of the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements also can be obtained free of charge by contacting the Global Partners Investor Relations department at (857) 383-2409 or emailing GLP@investorrelations.com.
