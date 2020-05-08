|
Global Partners Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, we continue to provide essential products and services while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our employees, guests and customers at our retail locations and fuel terminals,” said Eric Slifka, President and CEO of Global Partners. “I am extremely proud of the Global team for their dedication and compassion during these difficult times. As we have done for decades, our teams continue to fuel cars, heat homes, and provide essential goods to local communities and businesses. Now more than ever, our retail sites have become essential outlets, serving first responders, healthcare professionals and the elderly.
“We are pleased with our overall first quarter results,” Slifka said. “Product margin in our Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment benefited from strong retail fuel margins, in part due to the steep decline in wholesale gasoline prices. While that decline in prices adversely impacted our Wholesale segment product margin in the quarter, our terminal assets are positioned to take advantage of the resulting contango opportunity.”
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $44.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $58.0 million in the comparable period of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was $45.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 versus $58.6 million in the year-earlier period.
Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $22.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $27.8 million in the same period of 2019.
Gross profit in the first quarter of 2020 was $145.7 million compared with $156.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to less favorable market conditions in the Wholesale segment in part due to geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by higher fuel margins in the GDSO segment.
Combined product margin, which is gross profit adjusted for depreciation allocated to cost of sales, was $166.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $179.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Combined product margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and DCF are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are explained in greater detail below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Please refer to Financial Reconciliations included in this news release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
GDSO segment product margin was $155.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $17.5 million from $138.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was due to higher fuel margins.
Wholesale segment product margin was $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $34.8 million in the same period of 2019. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia caused a rapid decline in prices, steepening the forward product pricing curve, which negatively impacted margins in the quarter. Significantly warmer weather during the first quarter of 2020 than the year-earlier period also negatively impacted margins of weather sensitive products.
Commercial segment product margin was $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Sales were $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in prices. Wholesale segment sales were $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019. GDSO segment sales were $0.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $0.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Commercial segment sales were $263.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $335.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Volume in the first quarter of 2020 was 1.5 billion gallons compared with 1.6 billion gallons in the same period of 2019. Wholesale segment volume was 1.0 billion gallons in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019. GDSO volume was 351.4 million gallons in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 379.7 million gallons in the first quarter of 2019. Commercial segment volume was 163.3 million gallons in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 191.5 million gallons in the first quarter of 2019.
On May 7, 2020, Global entered into an amendment to its credit agreement that temporarily made adjustments to certain covenants for the four quarters commencing with the quarter ending June 30, 2020.
On April 27, 2020, the Board of Directors announced a reduction in the Partnership’s quarterly cash distribution to $0.39375 per unit on all of its outstanding common units. The distribution will be paid on May 15, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2020.
In late March 2020, Global borrowed $50.0 million under its revolving credit facility, increasing the cash on the Partnership’s balance sheet.
Global has reduced planned expenses and 2020 capital spending.
Given the uncertainty about the impact of COVID-19 on operations and demand, Global Partners is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2020 EBITDA guidance, which was originally provided on March 6, 2020.
There is a continuing uncertainty surrounding the short and long-term impact of COVID-19 to the national and state economies. Any of those COVID-19 related events or conditions, or other unforeseen consequences of COVID-19 could significantly adversely affect our business and financial condition and the business and financial condition of our customers, suppliers and counterparties. The ultimate extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations depends in large part on future developments which are uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. That uncertainty includes the duration (including its potential return) of the COVID-19 pandemic, the geographic regions so impacted, the extent of said impact within specific boundaries of those areas and, lastly, the impact to the local, state and national economies.
The call also will be webcast live and archived on Global's website, https://ir.globalp.com.
compliance with certain financial covenants included in its debt agreements;
financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;
ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness and to make distributions to its partners;
operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the wholesale, marketing, storing and distribution of refined petroleum products, gasoline blendstocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the gasoline stations and convenience stores business, without regard to financing methods and capital structure; and
viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.
Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for gains or losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Distributable cash flow as used in our partnership agreement also determines our ability to make cash distributions on our incentive distribution rights. The investment community also uses a distributable cash flow metric similar to the metric used in our partnership agreement with respect to publicly traded partnerships to indicate whether or not such partnerships have generated sufficient earnings on a current or historic level that can sustain distributions on preferred or common units or support an increase in quarterly cash distributions on common units. Our partnership agreement does not permit adjustments for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.
Distributable cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, distributable cash flow may not be comparable to distributable cash flow or similarly titled measures of other companies.
For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Partnership’s projected results, please see Global Partners’ filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
GLOBAL PARTNERS LPCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(In thousands, except per unit data)(Unaudited) Three Months EndedMarch 31,20202019Sales
2,595,093
$
2,979,626
2,822,782
156,844
41,090
82,944
(493
)
2,976
553
127,070
29,774
)
(22,956
)
)
6,818
(24
)
6,794
332
7,126
304
1,682
1,572
$
5,140
0.05
$
0.15
0.05
$
0.15
33,753
34,230
GLOBAL PARTNERS LPCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(In thousands)(Unaudited) March 31,December 31,20202019AssetsCurrent assets:Cash and cash equivalents
54,389
$
12,042
413,195
7,823
450,482
34,466
4,564
81,940
1,004,512
1,104,863
296,746
46,765
324,474
31,067
2,461,185
$
2,808,427
145,698
$
373,386
148,900
68,160
5,009
42,932
102,802
12,698
753,887
175,000
192,700
690,533
239,349
54,262
148,127
42,879
52,451
2,349,188
458,065
1,174
459,239
2,461,185
$
2,808,427
9,144
$
26,990
)
(6,226
)
14,080
34,844
87,425
50,960
138,385
6,458
179,687
)
(22,843
)
145,738
$
156,844
3,075
$
6,794
332
7,126
27,935
22,956
)
24
58,041
553
45,419
$
58,594
137,917
$
(87,037
)
)
122,036
62
22,956
)
24
58,041
553
45,419
$
58,594
3,075
$
6,794
332
7,126
27,935
1,727
)
(1,022
)
)
(8,006
)
27,760
)
(1,682
)
20,303
$
26,078
137,917
$
(87,037
)
)
122,036
62
1,727
)
(1,022
)
)
(8,006
)
27,760
)
(1,682
)
20,303
$
26,078
(2) Distributable cash flow includes a loss on sale and disposition of assets of $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Excluding this charge, distributable cash flow would have been $22.7 million and $28.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3) Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders represent the distributions payable to the preferred unitholders during the period. Distributions on the Series A Preferred Units are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears on February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15 of each year.
