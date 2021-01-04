|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
5:00 | 05.01.2021
Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Size to Grow by Almost USD 23 Million During 2020-2024 | Technavio
The pea protein processing equipment market is poised to grow by USD 23.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health and nutritional benefits of pea protein.
The pea protein processing equipment market analysis includes Fractionation segment and Geographic Landscape. This study identifies the expansions of pea protein processing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the pea protein processing equipment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Alfa Laval AB
Alvan Blanch Development Co.
Andritz AG
Buhler AG
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Hosokawa Micron Corp.
JK Machinery Sro
John Bean Technologies Corp.
Satake Corp.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by fractionation method
Wet fractionation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Dry fractionation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Fractionation method
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
