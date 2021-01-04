5:00 | 05.01.2021

The pea protein processing equipment market is poised to grow by USD 23.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

The report on the pea protein processing equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health and nutritional benefits of pea protein. The pea protein processing equipment market analysis includes Fractionation segment and Geographic Landscape. This study identifies the expansions of pea protein processing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the pea protein processing equipment market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The pea protein processing equipment market covers the following areas:

Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Sizing

Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Forecast

Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY Alfa Laval AB Alvan Blanch Development Co. Andritz AG Buhler AG GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Hosokawa Micron Corp. JK Machinery Sro John Bean Technologies Corp. Satake Corp. Related Reports on Industrials Include: Smart Farming Market by Product, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The smart farming market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Agricultural Machinery Market in India by Product – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The Indian agricultural machinery market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.73 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Fractionation method

Market segments Comparison by fractionation method Wet fractionation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Dry fractionation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Fractionation method

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers – Demand led growth Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY Alfa Laval AB Alvan Blanch Development Co. Andritz AG Buhler AG GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Hosokawa Micron Corp. JK Machinery Sro John Bean Technologies Corp. Satake Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

