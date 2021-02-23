11:56 | 23.02.2021

Global Pharmaceutical Cannabis Market Report 2020: Epidiolex Remains the Leading Pharmaceutical Cannabis Product – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “The Impact Series: The Pharmaceutical Cannabis Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This reports provides market research, competitor analysis and consumer data that will ensure you future-proof your business and maximise growth in this rapidly changing The report estimates that worldwide sales for pharmaceutical cannabinoid therapeutics will total almost US$800 million in 2020. Epidiolex remains the leading pharmaceutical cannabis product. In the US, it enjoyed sales of over US$116.1 million in Q1 2020 and US$117.7 million in Q2 2020. Existing pharmaceutical cannabis products will achieve growth rates of 150% between 2020 and 2024 to reach total value sales just shy of US$2 billion. The rapid growth of cannabis-based medicines is becoming a significant disruptor of the global pharmaceutical industry, but the point of entry has been complicated by the historic scheduling of cannabis as a schedule 1 narcotic. However, pharmaceutical cannabis products such as Epidyolex, Sativex and Dronabinol have become serious alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals and are beginning to shift how the pharma industry approaches cannabis. Clinical trials and academic studies are on the rise, constantly changing our understanding of the cannabis plant. In tandem, commercial opportunities are emerging as innovation, capital and technology create a space for a new form of cannabis-based medicines, which will change the way we medicate over the next 5-10 years. We utilise our vast global network and experience to unpack the regulatory landscape across key markets, analyse the key trends which are changing the face of the market and examine the businesses and technologies that are set to disrupt the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Definitions Executive Summary Introduction Major Drug Profiles and Forecasts Market Sizing and Forecast Company and Brand Activity The Future Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Algae-C Arena Pharmaceuticals BayMedica Bionorica SE Biotii CannBioRx Cardiol CB Therapeutics Cellibre Corbus Pharmaceuticals Demetrix Ginko Bioworks Hyasynth INMED Invizyne Technologies Kannalife Librede Octarine Bio Precigen Inc. Purissima Purisys Renew Biopharma Tetra Bio-Pharma Tweeinot Zynerba Pharmaceuticals For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fl1z42

