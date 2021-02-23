|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:56 | 23.02.2021
Global Pharmaceutical Cannabis Market Report 2020: Epidiolex Remains the Leading Pharmaceutical Cannabis Product – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “The Impact Series: The Pharmaceutical Cannabis Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This reports provides market research, competitor analysis and consumer data that will ensure you future-proof your business and maximise growth in this rapidly changing
The report estimates that worldwide sales for pharmaceutical cannabinoid therapeutics will total almost US$800 million in 2020.
Epidiolex remains the leading pharmaceutical cannabis product. In the US, it enjoyed sales of over US$116.1 million in Q1 2020 and US$117.7 million in Q2 2020. Existing pharmaceutical cannabis products will achieve growth rates of 150% between 2020 and 2024 to reach total value sales just shy of US$2 billion.
The rapid growth of cannabis-based medicines is becoming a significant disruptor of the global pharmaceutical industry, but the point of entry has been complicated by the historic scheduling of cannabis as a schedule 1 narcotic. However, pharmaceutical cannabis products such as Epidyolex, Sativex and Dronabinol have become serious alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals and are beginning to shift how the pharma industry approaches cannabis.
Clinical trials and academic studies are on the rise, constantly changing our understanding of the cannabis plant. In tandem, commercial opportunities are emerging as innovation, capital and technology create a space for a new form of cannabis-based medicines, which will change the way we medicate over the next 5-10 years. We utilise our vast global network and experience to unpack the regulatory landscape across key markets, analyse the key trends which are changing the face of the market and examine the businesses and technologies that are set to disrupt the industry.
Executive Summary
Introduction
Major Drug Profiles and Forecasts
Market Sizing and Forecast
Company and Brand Activity
The Future
Appendix
Arena Pharmaceuticals
BayMedica
Bionorica SE
Biotii
CannBioRx
Cardiol
CB Therapeutics
Cellibre
Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Demetrix
Ginko Bioworks
Hyasynth
INMED
Invizyne Technologies
Kannalife
Librede
Octarine Bio
Precigen Inc.
Purissima
Purisys
Renew Biopharma
Tetra Bio-Pharma
Tweeinot
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fl1z42
