19:55 | 11.02.2020
Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market Drivers, Restraints & Forecast During the Period, 2019-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Phosphate Fertilizers Global Market Report 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global phosphate fertilzers market was worth $ 65.69 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% and reach $84.04 billion by 2023.
Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
Identify growth segments for investment.
Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
Benchmark performance against key competitors.
Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.
The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.
The phosphate fertilizers market section of the report gives context. It compares the phosphate market with other segments of the phosphate market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, phosphate indicators comparison.
Companies Mentioned: Agrium Inc; Israel Chemicals Limited; CF Industries Holdings Inc.; Coromandel International Ltd.; Nutrien Ltd.
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Phosphate Forecast Market, 2019 – 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4.2. Global Phosphate Fertilzers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Phosphate Fertilzers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
25.2. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Agrium Inc
25.2.2. Israel Chemicals Limited
25.2.3. CF Industries Holdings Inc.
25.2.4. Coromandel International Ltd.
25.2.5. Nutrien Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox2yvp
