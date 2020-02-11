19:55 | 11.02.2020

Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market Drivers, Restraints & Forecast During the Period, 2019-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Phosphate Fertilizers Global Market Report 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global phosphate fertilzers market was worth $ 65.69 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% and reach $84.04 billion by 2023.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market. Market segmentations break down market into sub markets. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing. Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this. The phosphate fertilizers market section of the report gives context. It compares the phosphate market with other segments of the phosphate market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, phosphate indicators comparison.

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP); Diammonium Phosphate (DAP); Superphosphate; Others 2) By Application: Cereals & Grains; Oilseeds; Fruits & Vegetables; Others Companies Mentioned: Agrium Inc; Israel Chemicals Limited; CF Industries Holdings Inc.; Coromandel International Ltd.; Nutrien Ltd. Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time series: Five years historic and forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure. Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Characteristics 3. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Phosphate Historic Market, 2015 – 2019, $ Billion 3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.1.2. Restraints On The Market 3.2. Global Phosphate Forecast Market, 2019 – 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.2.2. Restraints On the Market

4. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Phosphate Fertilzers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 4.2. Global Phosphate Fertilzers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Phosphate Fertilzers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2. Global Phosphate Fertilzers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6. Asia-Pacific Phosphate Fertilzers Market 7. China Phosphate Fertilzers Market 8. India Phosphate Fertilzers Market 9. Japan Phosphate Fertilzers Market 10. Australia Phosphate Fertilzers Market 11. Indonesia Phosphate Fertilzers Market 12. South Korea Phosphate Fertilzers Market 13. Western Europe Phosphate Fertilzers Market 14. UK Phosphate Fertilzers Market 15. Germany Phosphate Fertilzers Market16. France Phosphate Fertilzers Market 17. Eastern Europe Phosphate Fertilzers Market 18. Russia Phosphate Fertilzers Market 19. North America Phosphate Fertilzers Market 20. USA Phosphate Fertilzers Market 21. South America Phosphate Fertilzers Market 22. Brazil Phosphate Fertilzers Market 23. Middle East Phosphate Fertilzers Market 24. Africa Phosphate Fertilzers Market 25. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Competitive Landscape 25.2. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Company Profiles 25.2.1. Agrium Inc 25.2.2. Israel Chemicals Limited 25.2.3. CF Industries Holdings Inc. 25.2.4. Coromandel International Ltd. 25.2.5. Nutrien Ltd.

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Phosphate Fertilzers Market 27. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Trends And Strategies 28. Phosphate Fertilzers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Companies Mentioned

Agrium Inc Israel Chemicals Limited CF Industries Holdings Inc. Coromandel International Ltd. Nutrien Ltd. PhosAgro, Yara International ASA EuroChem Group A The Mosaic Company. OCP S.A Potash Corp The Mosaic Co. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox2yvp

