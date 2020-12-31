|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:27 | 31.12.2020
Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Piezoelectric Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global piezoelectric devices market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.
Piezoelectric devices refer to the equipment that utilizes the piezoelectric effect to measure acceleration, pressure, temperature and force by converting the surrounding mechanical energy into an electrical pulse. Some of the commonly used piezoelectric devices include generators, sensors, actuators and transducers. They are manufactured using piezoceramics, such as quartz, to transform physical force into alternating current (AC) on being subjected to mechanical stress or vibrations.
In comparison to their traditionally used counterparts, these devices are not affected by electromagnetic fields and radiations and can be used in extreme conditions. As a result, piezoelectric devices find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, consumer goods, aerospace & defense and manufacturing.
Significant growth in the electronics and automotive industries represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the easy availability of piezoceramics across the globe is also driving the market growth. Piezoceramics offer a faster response rate, higher output, frequency and sensitivity and can be easily used for low- and high-voltage drive circuits. They are also widely used in pressure sensors, sonar equipment, diesel fuel injectors, solenoids, optical instruments and ultrasonic cleaners, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth further.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of miniaturized nanogenerators, are anticipated to drive the market further. Piezoelectric nanogenerators are used in portable consumer devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and tablets, to harvest vibration energy and cater to the energy requirements of the device. In line with this, piezoelectric actuators are also used in the healthcare sector for precision and stability in microscopy for diagnostic applications.
Looking forward, the global piezoelectric devices market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global piezoelectric devices market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global piezoelectric devices market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6.2 Actuators
6.3 Transducers
6.4 Motors
6.5 Generators
7.2 Crystals
7.3 Polymers
7.4 Composites
7.5 Others
8.2 Healthcare
8.3 Information Technology and Telecommunication
8.4 Consumer Goods
8.5 Aerospace and Defense
8.6 Manufacturing
8.7 Others
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
Aerotech Inc.
APC International Ltd
CeramTec GmbH (BC Partners)
CTS Corporation
Kistler Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. (Kistler Holding AG)
L3harris Technologies Inc.
Mad City Labs Inc.
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG
Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH
Piezosystem jena GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g22koe
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer