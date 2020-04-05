|
Global Plant Biostimulants Market Report 2020: $4.5 Billion Trajectory & Analytics 2012-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Plant Biostimulants – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The return to growth will be led by the growing focus of governments worldwide to reduce agriculture’s growing carbon footprint and make it more sustainable. This goal comes against the backdrop of the challenges involved in feeding a growing global population.
Natural biostimulants are an emerging group of plant biostimulants defined as the use of microorganism such as fungi and bacteria. Popular fungi used as biostimulants include Glomus intraradices; Trichoderma atroviride; Trichoderma reesei; and Heteroconium chaetospira, among others. Bacteria, fungi and yeasts have the ability to promote plant growth by enabling biocontrol of plant pathogen that retard growth. These microorganisms produce hormone-like substances that positively influence biological processes that regulate plant physiology, metabolism, morphology and interactions within the agroecosystem.
Continuous research in the area of soil based organisms is enabling greater understanding of the complex world of bacteria leading to the development of new categories of microbiome ecosystem. Crop probiotics are now poised to emerge into powerful new plant biostimulants solutions. A major factor influencing growth in the market is the projected increase in demand for organic foods to over US$300 billion by 2022 and a parallel rise in organic farming area to a record high of 75 million hectares by 2020.
Expected global population growth to over 8.5 billion by 2030 brings special focus on food security, crop productivity and yields. In addition, the growing CO2 footprint of fertilizers is raising concerns forcing the regulatory authorities to crack down on indiscriminate use of fertilizers. A case in point is the growing CO2 Footprint of Ammonium Nitrate, the most common chemical fertilizer. The use of this fertilizer accounts for the largest share of emissions, approximately 40%, during its production and use.
The proposed imposition of agriculture carbon tax in several developed countries worldwide is additionally encouraging robust penetration of environmentally friendly farming practices in world’s farms. For instance, over 35% of farming practices worldwide is based on eco-friendly approaches. In response to the growing need for eco-friendly solutions, investments in plant science is growing as measured by projected spending on agricultural biotechnology which is projected to reach US$60 billion by 2024.
All of these factors combine to provide robust growth opportunities for plant biostimulants. Interestingly, growth in hydroponics is driving increased demand for seaweed extracts. The growing trend towards greenhouse horticulture as an intensive farming method to grow crops with less water, artificially managed temperature and protected from natural climatic and environmental conditions will also spur growth of biostimulants such as protein hydrolysates, humic and fulvic acids.
China will rank as a major market with a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country ranks as the world’s largest agrarian economy backed with strong policy level support for the adoption of environment friendly agricultural inputs. The Chinese government focuses on farmer education to enhance awareness over crop economics and risk management and stay abreast of new developments in technology, science and business.
Biostimulants Business Remain Buoyant amid COVID-19 Disruptions
Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry
Lack of Standard Definition: A Major Challenge
Outlook
Regional Market Analysis
Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market
Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth
Foliar Leads the Biostimulant Application, Seed Treatment to Exhibit Fastest Growth
Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants
Regulatory Hurdles
Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes
Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption
Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research
Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles
Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels Biostimulant Market
Competition
Market Characterized by Fragmentation
More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space
Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize
Recent Market Activity
Bayer CropScience AG
Biolchim S.p.A.
Ilsa S.p.A
Isagro SpA
ITALPOLLINA S.p.A
Koppert Biological Systems
Lallemand, Inc.
Leili Group
Novozymes A/S
Syngenta AG
Trade Corporation International S.A.
UPL Limited
Valagro SpA
Yara International ASA
Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants
Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on Biostimulants
Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming
Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities for Plant Biostimulants
Growing Applications to Expand Market Value
Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space
Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth
Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants
Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for Production of High-Quality Food
Amino Acids: A Key Segment
Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants
Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids
Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth
Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function
Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential
Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to Participants
Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress
Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by Crop Plant
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biostimulants: Definition
Types of Biostimulants
Based on Type of Active Ingredient
Amino Acids
Humic Acid
Fulvic Acid
Seaweed Extracts
Others
Protein Hydrolysates
By Mode of Application
Biostimulants by Crop Type
Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants
