|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:16 | 24.12.2020
Global Portable Generator Market Report 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Portable Generator Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The portable generator market is poised to grow by $ 680.03 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the unreliable power grid infrastructure in developing countries, major power blackouts due to natural disasters and a surge in non-residential construction activities across the globe.
This study identifies the emergence of dual fuel generator technology as one of the prime reasons driving the portable generator market growth during the next few years. Also, rising preference for gas as a fuel source for generators and advent of Bluetooth-enabled generators will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on portable generator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The portable generator market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable generator market vendors that include Atlas Copco AB, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., ViacomCBS Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Also, the portable generator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial and infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Comparison by Type
Diesel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Atlas Copco AB
Briggs & Stratton Corp.
Caterpillar Inc.
Cummins Inc.
Eaton Corp. Plc
Generac Power Systems Inc.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
Kohler Co.
ViacomCBS Inc.
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer