ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
11:16 | 24.12.2020
Global Portable Generator Market Report 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Portable Generator Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The portable generator market is poised to grow by $ 680.03 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the unreliable power grid infrastructure in developing countries, major power blackouts due to natural disasters and a surge in non-residential construction activities across the globe.

This study identifies the emergence of dual fuel generator technology as one of the prime reasons driving the portable generator market growth during the next few years. Also, rising preference for gas as a fuel source for generators and advent of Bluetooth-enabled generators will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on portable generator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The portable generator market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable generator market vendors that include Atlas Copco AB, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., ViacomCBS Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Also, the portable generator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial and infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments

Comparison by Type

Diesel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlas Copco AB

Briggs & Stratton Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Kohler Co.

ViacomCBS Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q67pm8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201224005082/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

11:29 Uhr | 24.12.2020
Dänisches Verbot für Flüge aus ...

11:27 Uhr | 24.12.2020
Aktien Europa: Leichte Kursgewinne ...

11:23 Uhr | 24.12.2020
Naturschutzverbände entsetzt ...

10:37 Uhr | 24.12.2020
ROUNDUP/ DGB-Chef Hoffmann: 'Viel ...

10:34 Uhr | 24.12.2020
Minister: Britisch-französische ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer