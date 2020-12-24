11:16 | 24.12.2020

Global Portable Generator Market Report 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Portable Generator Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The portable generator market is poised to grow by $ 680.03 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the unreliable power grid infrastructure in developing countries, major power blackouts due to natural disasters and a surge in non-residential construction activities across the globe. This study identifies the emergence of dual fuel generator technology as one of the prime reasons driving the portable generator market growth during the next few years. Also, rising preference for gas as a fuel source for generators and advent of Bluetooth-enabled generators will lead to sizable demand in the market. The report on portable generator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The portable generator market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable generator market vendors that include Atlas Copco AB, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., ViacomCBS Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Also, the portable generator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Industrial and infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Diesel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers – Demand led growth Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Atlas Copco AB Briggs & Stratton Corp. Caterpillar Inc. Cummins Inc. Eaton Corp. Plc Generac Power Systems Inc. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Kohler Co. ViacomCBS Inc. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Appendix

