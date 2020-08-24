18:20 | 25.08.2020

Global Potash Fertilizer Market (2020 to 2025) – Growth, Trends, and Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Potash Fertilizer Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Potash Fertilizer Market was valued at USD 19.70 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 25.05 billion in the year 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Potassium is a major nutrient, required in high doses by plants. The element regulates the opening and closing of stomata and therefore regulates the uptake of Carbon dioxide. Potassium is also important for other functions such as activation of enzymes and the production of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP). Potassium is an element that is naturally available in deposits and cannot be manufactured synthetically. Potassium is the seventh most common element and constitutes 2.4% of the mass of the earth’s crust. The total global potash deposits amount to an estimated 210 billion metric tons of potassium oxide, of which 16 billion metric tons are recoverable using existing technologies. Among the 16 billion metric tons, Canada holds deposits to the tune of 10 billion metric tons, most of it in the province of Saskatchewan. Russia and Belarus hold 2.2 billion metric tons and 1 billion metric tons respectively and these three countries dominate the global potash supply, having a direct control on the prices of potash fertilizers.

Key Market Trends Potash Deficiencies in Major Cereal Crops Driving Demand

Grains and cereals are crops that require high dosages of potassium. Since potassium is an element that moves quickly within the plant tissue, the deficiency is first noticed in older leaves. In the case of rice, the margins of older leaves turn yellowish-brown or dark brown necrotic spots appear on older leaves. In the case of maize and other cereals such as sorghum, firing or scorching appears on the outer edge of older leaves. Underneath the soil, poor root development and defective nodal tissues are observed. Potassium deficiency is commonly noticed in most soils across developing markets, which grow large acreages of rice, maize, and wheat.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Potash Fertilizer Market

Potassium is mined from salt deposits. Large potash deposits are found in Russia, which is the world’s largest producer of this nutrient. Owing to large salt deposits in Russia, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the potash fertilizer segment. China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India are the largest potash exporters in the international market. The countries in Asia are recoding growth in the potash fertilizer segment, as they are witnessing increasing requirement for crops. In addition, these countries have historically been under-applied potash fertilizer, as compared to scientifically recommended levels of potash fertilizer application.

Competitive Landscape

The potash fertilizer industry is highly consolidated with top players occupying the majority of the market. In 2018, the top companies involved in the potash fertilizers market at the global level were Nutrien Limited, The Mosaic Company, JSC Belaruskali, Uralkali PJSC, Intrepid Potash Inc, among others.

