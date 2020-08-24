|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:20 | 25.08.2020
Global Potash Fertilizer Market (2020 to 2025) – Growth, Trends, and Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Potash Fertilizer Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Potash Fertilizer Market was valued at USD 19.70 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 25.05 billion in the year 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Potassium is a major nutrient, required in high doses by plants. The element regulates the opening and closing of stomata and therefore regulates the uptake of Carbon dioxide. Potassium is also important for other functions such as activation of enzymes and the production of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP).
Potassium is an element that is naturally available in deposits and cannot be manufactured synthetically. Potassium is the seventh most common element and constitutes 2.4% of the mass of the earth’s crust. The total global potash deposits amount to an estimated 210 billion metric tons of potassium oxide, of which 16 billion metric tons are recoverable using existing technologies.
Among the 16 billion metric tons, Canada holds deposits to the tune of 10 billion metric tons, most of it in the province of Saskatchewan. Russia and Belarus hold 2.2 billion metric tons and 1 billion metric tons respectively and these three countries dominate the global potash supply, having a direct control on the prices of potash fertilizers.
The countries in Asia are recoding growth in the potash fertilizer segment, as they are witnessing increasing requirement for crops. In addition, these countries have historically been under-applied potash fertilizer, as compared to scientifically recommended levels of potash fertilizer application.
3 months of analyst support
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Muriate of Potash
5.1.2 Sulfate of Potash
5.1.3 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Grains & Cereals
5.2.2 Pulses & Oilseeds
5.2.3 Commercial Crops
5.2.4 Fruits & Vegetables
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Spain
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Nutrien Limited
6.3.2 The Mosaic Company
6.3.3 JSC Belaruskali
6.3.4 ICL Group
6.3.5 K+S Group
6.3.6 Uralkali PJSC
6.3.7 Intrepid Potash Inc.
6.3.8 Sinofert Holding Limited
6.3.9 EuroChem Group
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer