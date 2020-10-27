15:49 | 27.10.2020

Global Power Rental Market (2020 to 2025) – Integration of Power Rental Generators with Renewable Energy Sources Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Power Rental Market by Fuel (Diesel, Natural Gas), Power Rating, Equipment, End User (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, Standby), Rental Type (Retail, Project), and Region – Global Forecasts to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global power rental market is projected to grow from USD 8,643 billion in 2020 and reach USD 11.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors driving the demand for power rental solutions include demand for continuous power supply in oil & gas and mining industries, growing need for electrification, as well as a constant power supply of rural areas. Aging power infrastructure and the need for grid stabilization are other pertinent factors supporting the growth of the market.

The diesel segment is expected to hold the largest technology share of the power rental market during the forecast period.

The diesel segment is estimated to be the largest- segment of the power rental market, by fuel type, from 2020 to 2025. Key advantages of using diesel generators include economical operation and easy availability and storage. Additionally, diesel generator sets are ideal for long-term (prime) operations with a load of range 70-80% as they are designed typically to offer the best operational efficiency.

North America: The fastest-growing market for power rental.

The North American region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing power rental, by region, during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada are the fastest-growing markets in the North American region. North America is expected to continue to dominate the power rental market during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing investments in the oil & gas, construction, and mining industries. Additionally, the increased investments in the mining and related exploration activities in the region are also driving the requirement for power rental equipment during the forecast duration.

Market DynamicsDrivers

Demand for Continuous Power Supply from Mining and Oil & Gas Industries Growing Need for Electrification and Continuous Power Supply in Developing Regions Aging Power Infrastructure and Need for Grid Stabilization

Restraints

Fluctuations in Fuel and Mining Commodity Prices Strict Regulations Pertaining to Emission Reduction in Fossil Fuel-Powered Equipment

Opportunities

Integration of Power Rental Generators with Renewable Energy Sources Advent of Digital Technology Solutions for Operations Enhancement

Challenges

Market Fluctuations Due to COVID-19 Risk of Payment Default from End-User Industries

Companies Mentioned

Aggreko Ahern Rentals Allmand Brothers Ashtead Group Atlas Copco Bredenoord Caterpillar Cummins Diy Rentals Generac Herc Rentals J& J Equipment Rentals & Sales Kohler Co. Multiquip Inc. One Source Rental Soenergy International Speedy Hire plc. Temp-Power United Rentals Wacker Neuson Se For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85cakz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005852/en/