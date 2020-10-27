|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:49 | 27.10.2020
Global Power Rental Market (2020 to 2025) – Integration of Power Rental Generators with Renewable Energy Sources Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Power Rental Market by Fuel (Diesel, Natural Gas), Power Rating, Equipment, End User (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, Standby), Rental Type (Retail, Project), and Region – Global Forecasts to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global power rental market is projected to grow from USD 8,643 billion in 2020 and reach USD 11.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025.
Key factors driving the demand for power rental solutions include demand for continuous power supply in oil & gas and mining industries, growing need for electrification, as well as a constant power supply of rural areas. Aging power infrastructure and the need for grid stabilization are other pertinent factors supporting the growth of the market.
Growing Need for Electrification and Continuous Power Supply in Developing Regions
Aging Power Infrastructure and Need for Grid Stabilization
Strict Regulations Pertaining to Emission Reduction in Fossil Fuel-Powered Equipment
Advent of Digital Technology Solutions for Operations Enhancement
Risk of Payment Default from End-User Industries
Ahern Rentals
Allmand Brothers
Ashtead Group
Atlas Copco
Bredenoord
Caterpillar
Cummins
Diy Rentals
Generac
Herc Rentals
J& J Equipment Rentals & Sales
Kohler Co.
Multiquip Inc.
One Source Rental
Soenergy International
Speedy Hire plc.
Temp-Power
United Rentals
Wacker Neuson Se
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85cakz
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer