17:44 | 23.04.2020

Global Produced Water Treatment Markets, 2020-2024 – Secondary Separation Dominates on Account of Growing Environmental Concerns Related to Benzene, Toluene and Xylene in the Oil & Gas Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Produced Water Treatment Market, By Source (Crude Oil & Natural Gas), By Service (Primary Separation, Secondary Separation, Tertiary Separation & Others), By Application (Onshore & Offshore), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Produced Water Treatment Market is forecast to cross $13 billion by 2024. The market is segmented based on source, service, application, company and region. The market is driven by the growing demand for oil & gas coupled with increasing extraction activities. Additionally, stringent regulations regarding produced water discharge limits is expected to propel the market during forecast period. Further, continuous growth of shale oil & gas exploration is creating opportunities for the produced water treatment market. Based on source, the market can be bifurcated into crude oil and natural gas, of which the latter segment is expected to hold significant market share during forecast period owing to the technological advancements with respect to the increasing importance of LNG. Based on service, the market can be fragmented into primary separation, secondary separation, tertiary separation and others. The secondary separation segment dominates the market on account of the growing environmental concerns related to benzene, toluene and xylene in oil & gas industry in order to reduce the greenhouse gases emissions. On the basis of application, the market can be divided into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment dominates the market attributable to the increasing adoption rate of management services in onshore fields to reduce water utilization for irrigation purposes. Among all the regions, North America dominates the overall produced water treatment market on account of the ongoing shale gas developments in the US which have pushed the explorations activities in the region. The major players operating in the produced water treatment market are Baker Hughes, Enviro Tech Systems, Siemens, Schlumberger, CETCO Oilfield Services, Ovivo, General Electric Company, Veolia Environment, Halliburton Energy Services, FMC Technologies and others.

Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Produced Water Treatment Market. To classify and forecast the Global Produced Water Treatment Market based on source, service, application, company and regional distribution. To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Produced Water Treatment Market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Produced Water Treatment Market. To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Produced Water Treatment Market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Produced Water Treatment Market. Key Topics Covered 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be Considered for Product Selection 4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision 4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase 4.4. Unmet Needs

5. Global Produced Water Treatment Market Industry Overview 6. Global Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast 6.1.1. By Value 6.2. Market Share and Forecast 6.2.1. By Source (Crude Oil, Natural Gas) 6.2.2. By Service (Primary Separation, Secondary Separation, Tertiary Separation, Others) 6.2.3. By Application (Onshore, Offshore) 6.2.4. By Company 6.2.5. By Region 6.3. Market Attractive Index

7. Asia-Pacific Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast 7.1.1. By Value 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By Service 7.2.2. By Application 7.2.3. By Country 7.3. China Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook 7.4. Australia Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook 7.5. Malaysia Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook 7.6. Indonesia Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook 7.7. India Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook

8. Europe Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook9. North America Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook10. South America Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook11. Middle East & Africa Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook 12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers 12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Pricing Analysis 15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking 15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies) 15.2.1. Baker Hughes Ltd. 15.2.2. Enviro Tech Systems LLC 15.2.3. Siemens AG 15.2.4. Schlumberger Ltd. 15.2.5. CETCO Oilfield Services 15.2.6. Ovivo Inc. 15.2.7. General Electric Company 15.2.8. Veolia Environnement S.A. 15.2.9. Halliburton Energy Services Inc. 15.2.10. FMC Technologies Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements) 16. Strategic Recommendations

