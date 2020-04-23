|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:44 | 23.04.2020
Global Produced Water Treatment Markets, 2020-2024 – Secondary Separation Dominates on Account of Growing Environmental Concerns Related to Benzene, Toluene and Xylene in the Oil & Gas Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Produced Water Treatment Market, By Source (Crude Oil & Natural Gas), By Service (Primary Separation, Secondary Separation, Tertiary Separation & Others), By Application (Onshore & Offshore), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Produced Water Treatment Market is forecast to cross $13 billion by 2024. The market is segmented based on source, service, application, company and region.
The market is driven by the growing demand for oil & gas coupled with increasing extraction activities. Additionally, stringent regulations regarding produced water discharge limits is expected to propel the market during forecast period. Further, continuous growth of shale oil & gas exploration is creating opportunities for the produced water treatment market.
Based on source, the market can be bifurcated into crude oil and natural gas, of which the latter segment is expected to hold significant market share during forecast period owing to the technological advancements with respect to the increasing importance of LNG.
Based on service, the market can be fragmented into primary separation, secondary separation, tertiary separation and others. The secondary separation segment dominates the market on account of the growing environmental concerns related to benzene, toluene and xylene in oil & gas industry in order to reduce the greenhouse gases emissions.
On the basis of application, the market can be divided into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment dominates the market attributable to the increasing adoption rate of management services in onshore fields to reduce water utilization for irrigation purposes.
Among all the regions, North America dominates the overall produced water treatment market on account of the ongoing shale gas developments in the US which have pushed the explorations activities in the region.
The major players operating in the produced water treatment market are Baker Hughes, Enviro Tech Systems, Siemens, Schlumberger, CETCO Oilfield Services, Ovivo, General Electric Company, Veolia Environment, Halliburton Energy Services, FMC Technologies and others.
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020-2024
To classify and forecast the Global Produced Water Treatment Market based on source, service, application, company and regional distribution.
To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Produced Water Treatment Market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Produced Water Treatment Market.
To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Produced Water Treatment Market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Produced Water Treatment Market.
Key Topics Covered 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
4.4. Unmet Needs
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share and Forecast
6.2.1. By Source (Crude Oil, Natural Gas)
6.2.2. By Service (Primary Separation, Secondary Separation, Tertiary Separation, Others)
6.2.3. By Application (Onshore, Offshore)
6.2.4. By Company
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractive Index
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Service
7.2.2. By Application
7.2.3. By Country
7.3. China Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
7.4. Australia Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
7.5. Malaysia Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
7.6. Indonesia Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
7.7. India Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
12.2. Challenges
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
15.2.1. Baker Hughes Ltd.
15.2.2. Enviro Tech Systems LLC
15.2.3. Siemens AG
15.2.4. Schlumberger Ltd.
15.2.5. CETCO Oilfield Services
15.2.6. Ovivo Inc.
15.2.7. General Electric Company
15.2.8. Veolia Environnement S.A.
15.2.9. Halliburton Energy Services Inc.
15.2.10. FMC Technologies Ltd.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer