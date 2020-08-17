14:38 | 17.08.2020

Global Railcar Movers Market 2020-2024: Estimated to Grow by $2.9 Million Over the Forecast Period – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Railcar Movers Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global railcar movers market and it is poised to grow by $ 2,904.43 thousand during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the railroad transportation is energy efficient and growth in industrialization worldwide. The study identifies the growth in the oil and gas and mining industries as one of the prime reasons driving the railcar movers market growth during the next few years.

The global railcar movers market is segmented as below:

By Application Metal & Mineral Oil & Gas CCC By Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railcar movers market vendors that include: BOSS RAILCAR MOVERS Calbrandt Mitchell Equipment Corp. Nordco Inc. Railquip Inc Shuttlewagon Inc. STEWART & STEVENSON LLC Trackmobile LLC Unilokomotive Ltd. ZAGRO Bahn- und Baumaschinen GmbH Also, the railcar movers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43ll8z

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005317/en/