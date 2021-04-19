ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:03 | 15.12.2021
Global Recloser Controls Industry to 2027 – Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Recloser Controls – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recloser Controls estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$929.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Recloser Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) –
ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Entec Electric and Electronic Co., Ltd.

G&W Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tavrida Electric GmbH

Ghorit Electrical Co., LTD
Key Topics Covered:I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recloser Control Market: A Prelude

Types of Recloser Control Systems

Three-Phase Segment Leads the Recloser Control Market

Electric Recloser Control Segment Holds Majority Share

Geographic Market Analysis

Aging Power T&D Infrastructure and the Need for Replacement in Developed Markets Drives Growth

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Distribution Automation for Power Quality and Reliability Drives Growth

Substation Automation Drives Use of Recloser Controllers

Increasing Demand for Power Augurs Well for Market Growth

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth

Smart Reclosers: One of the Promising Technologies up for Adoption by Electric Utilities

Companies Focus on Technology Upgrades to Support Smart Grid Reliability

Growth in Renewable Power Generation Augurs Well for Reclosers Market

World Energy Production (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Transition to Smart Grid Infrastructure Drives Market Growth

Global Investments in Smart Grids in US$ Billion: 2017, 2020 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION
