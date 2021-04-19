|
Global Recloser Controls Industry to 2027 – Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Recloser Controls – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recloser Controls estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$929.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recloser Control Market: A Prelude
Types of Recloser Control Systems
Three-Phase Segment Leads the Recloser Control Market
Electric Recloser Control Segment Holds Majority Share
Geographic Market Analysis
Aging Power T&D Infrastructure and the Need for Replacement in Developed Markets Drives Growth
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
Substation Automation Drives Use of Recloser Controllers
Increasing Demand for Power Augurs Well for Market Growth
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth
Smart Reclosers: One of the Promising Technologies up for Adoption by Electric Utilities
Companies Focus on Technology Upgrades to Support Smart Grid Reliability
Growth in Renewable Power Generation Augurs Well for Reclosers Market
World Energy Production (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Transition to Smart Grid Infrastructure Drives Market Growth
Global Investments in Smart Grids in US$ Billion: 2017, 2020 and 2023
