Global Recloser Controls Industry to 2027 – Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Recloser Controls – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recloser Controls estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$929.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Recloser Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Recloser Control Market: A Prelude Types of Recloser Control Systems Three-Phase Segment Leads the Recloser Control Market Electric Recloser Control Segment Holds Majority Share Geographic Market Analysis Aging Power T&D Infrastructure and the Need for Replacement in Developed Markets Drives Growth RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Rise in Distribution Automation for Power Quality and Reliability Drives Growth Substation Automation Drives Use of Recloser Controllers Increasing Demand for Power Augurs Well for Market Growth Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040 Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth Smart Reclosers: One of the Promising Technologies up for Adoption by Electric Utilities Companies Focus on Technology Upgrades to Support Smart Grid Reliability Growth in Renewable Power Generation Augurs Well for Reclosers Market World Energy Production (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040 Transition to Smart Grid Infrastructure Drives Market Growth Global Investments in Smart Grids in US$ Billion: 2017, 2020 and 2023

