12:22 | 18.05.2020
Global Refined Petroleum Products Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Refined Petroleum Products Market Global Report 2020 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global refined petroleum products market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
Identify growth segments for investment.
Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
Benchmark performance against key competitors.
Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.
The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
The refined petroleum products market section of the report gives context. It compares the refined petroleum products market with other segments of the oil downstream activities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, refined petroleum products indicators comparison.
3.2. Key Segmentations
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9.2. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10.2. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation By Fraction, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation By Refinery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.4. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Refined Petroleum Products Market Metrics
11.2. Per Capita Average Refined Petroleum Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Asia-Pacific, Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
12.3. Asia-Pacific, Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
12.4. Asia-Pacific, Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
12.5. Asia-Pacific, Refined Petroleum Products Market Metrics
12.6. Asia-Pacific Refined Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
12.7. Asia-Pacific Refined Petroleum Products Market: Country Analysis
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Royal Dutch Shell
19.3.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation
19.3.3. Sinopec Limited
19.3.4. BP Plc
19.3.5. Chevron
21.2. Oil Downstream Activities Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22.2. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5unlc2
