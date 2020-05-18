12:22 | 18.05.2020

Global Refined Petroleum Products Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Refined Petroleum Products Market Global Report 2020 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global refined petroleum products market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies. Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis. Identify growth segments for investment. Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market. Understand customers based on the latest market research findings. Benchmark performance against key competitors. Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Description:

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery. Market segmentations break down market into sub markets. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified. The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers. The refined petroleum products market section of the report gives context. It compares the refined petroleum products market with other segments of the oil downstream activities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, refined petroleum products indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Refined Petroleum Products Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Refined Petroleum Products Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products

5. Refined Petroleum Products Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers

6. Refined Petroleum Products Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Refined Petroleum Products Market Trends And Strategies 8. Refined Petroleum Products Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size 8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 8.2.2. Restraints On The Market 8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Refined Petroleum Products Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion) 9.2. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region 9.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Refined Petroleum Products Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 10.2. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation By Fraction, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 10.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation By Refinery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 10.4. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 11. Refined Petroleum Products Market Metrics

11.1. Refined Petroleum Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global 11.2. Per Capita Average Refined Petroleum Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global

12. Asia-Pacific Refined Petroleum Products Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Refined Petroleum Products Market Overview 12.2. Asia-Pacific, Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion) 12.3. Asia-Pacific, Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country 12.4. Asia-Pacific, Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country 12.5. Asia-Pacific, Refined Petroleum Products Market Metrics 12.6. Asia-Pacific Refined Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) 12.7. Asia-Pacific Refined Petroleum Products Market: Country Analysis

13. Western Europe Refined Petroleum Products Market 14. Eastern Europe Refined Petroleum Products Market 15. North America Refined Petroleum Products Market 16. South America Refined Petroleum Products Market 17. Middle East Refined Petroleum Products Market 18. Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market 19. Refined Petroleum Products Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview 19.2. Market Shares 19.3. Company Profiles 19.3.1. Royal Dutch Shell 19.3.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation 19.3.3. Sinopec Limited 19.3.4. BP Plc 19.3.5. Chevron

20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Refined Petroleum Products Market 21. Market Background: Oil Downstream Activities Market

21.1. Oil Downstream Activities Market Characteristics 21.2. Oil Downstream Activities Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global 21.3. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion) 21.4. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region 21.5. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market In 2023- Growth Countries 22.2. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market In 2023- Growth Segments 22.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Market In 2023- Growth Strategies For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5unlc2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005310/en/