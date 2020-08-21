19:35 | 21.08.2020

Global Renewable Energy Market Outlook 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Renewable Energy – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. To improve energy security, reduce CO2 emissions and attain corporate sustainability goals, the global power sector has witnessed a shift in capacity additions from conventional power sources to renewable sources. With a focus on decarbonizing electricity supply, several governments and utilities are focusing on increasing the share of renewables in the overall energy mix. They have provided support measures that include incentives for renewable power development and to offer a level playing field against conventional sources. The changing geopolitical situation in the oil and gas supply markets in the Middle East is also expected to lead the demand for renewable energy across the globe. Over the past decade, the growth of renewable power has gained momentum in many countries. With the industry maturing and costs falling significantly to make renewable power economically viable with little or no subsidies, the publisher expects renewable energy adoption to continue its upward trend. In 2019, generators in several countries included large renewable power capacities for the first time. In 2020, more countries are expected to enter the league of large scale renewable power installations.

Scope of this report:

This report analyses the global renewable power industry. The research highlights leaders and challengers in the wind and solar markets, categorized under three segments of the renewable energy value chain: Utilities/IPPs, EPC contractors, and Equipment manufacturers. It analyses the main trends across the renewable power industry. It provides an industry analysis of the renewable sector, impact of COVID-I9 on renewable energy sector, key mergers and acquisitions and highlights wind and solar power timeline.

Key report benefits:

The report highlights some of the big players in the renewable energy industry and where do they sit in the value chain. It discusses some of the key trends in the renewable energy industry and the value chain for both wind and solar PV market. It offers an industry analysis of renewable power sector, the impact of COVID-19 on the renewable energy sector and highlights significant mergers and acquisitions and timeline. Major market players within solar and wind power sector are profiled in this report and their action plans are studied thoroughly, which aid in interpreting the competitive outlook of the renewable sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Players Trends Technology Trends Macroeconomic and Regulatory Trends Value Chain Wind Power Value Chain Solar Pv Value Chain Industry Analysis Renewable Power Role of Technology in Scaling Up Renewable Energy Impact of Covid-I9 on Renewable Energy Sector Mergers and Acquisitions Timeline Companies Wind Power Equipment Manufacturers Wind Power Epc Companies Utilities with Significant Wind Power Capacity Solar PV Equipment Manufacturers Solar PV EPC Companies Utilities with Significant Solar PV Capacity Appendix: Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Vestas Siemens Gamesa Xinjiang Goldwind Nordex Senvion Suzlon JinkoSolar Trina Solar JA Solar Canadian Solar Hanwha Q CELLS First Solar LONGi Solar Yingli Green Energy M. A. Mortenson Blattner RES Holdings Nordex SunPower Corp Swinerton Renewable Energy MVV Energie Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Grupo Gransolar SL Iberdrola NextEra Energy China Huaneng Group Energias de Portugal State Power Investment Corp Engie Enel Electricite de France SA For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98hwk9

