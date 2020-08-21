|
21.08.2020
Global Renewable Energy Market Outlook 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Renewable Energy – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
To improve energy security, reduce CO2 emissions and attain corporate sustainability goals, the global power sector has witnessed a shift in capacity additions from conventional power sources to renewable sources. With a focus on decarbonizing electricity supply, several governments and utilities are focusing on increasing the share of renewables in the overall energy mix. They have provided support measures that include incentives for renewable power development and to offer a level playing field against conventional sources.
The changing geopolitical situation in the oil and gas supply markets in the Middle East is also expected to lead the demand for renewable energy across the globe. Over the past decade, the growth of renewable power has gained momentum in many countries. With the industry maturing and costs falling significantly to make renewable power economically viable with little or no subsidies, the publisher expects renewable energy adoption to continue its upward trend. In 2019, generators in several countries included large renewable power capacities for the first time. In 2020, more countries are expected to enter the league of large scale renewable power installations.
The research highlights leaders and challengers in the wind and solar markets, categorized under three segments of the renewable energy value chain: Utilities/IPPs, EPC contractors, and Equipment manufacturers.
It analyses the main trends across the renewable power industry.
It provides an industry analysis of the renewable sector, impact of COVID-I9 on renewable energy sector, key mergers and acquisitions and highlights wind and solar power timeline.
It discusses some of the key trends in the renewable energy industry and the value chain for both wind and solar PV market.
It offers an industry analysis of renewable power sector, the impact of COVID-19 on the renewable energy sector and highlights significant mergers and acquisitions and timeline.
Major market players within solar and wind power sector are profiled in this report and their action plans are studied thoroughly, which aid in interpreting the competitive outlook of the renewable sector.
Trends
Technology Trends
Macroeconomic and Regulatory Trends
Value Chain
Wind Power Value Chain
Solar Pv Value Chain
Industry Analysis
Renewable Power
Role of Technology in Scaling Up Renewable Energy
Impact of Covid-I9 on Renewable Energy Sector
Mergers and Acquisitions
Timeline
Companies
Wind Power Equipment Manufacturers
Wind Power Epc Companies
Utilities with Significant Wind Power Capacity
Solar PV Equipment Manufacturers
Solar PV EPC Companies
Utilities with Significant Solar PV Capacity
Appendix: Thematic Research Methodology
Siemens Gamesa
Xinjiang Goldwind
Nordex
Senvion
Suzlon
JinkoSolar
Trina Solar
JA Solar
Canadian Solar
Hanwha Q CELLS
First Solar
LONGi Solar
Yingli Green Energy
M. A. Mortenson
Blattner
RES Holdings
Nordex
SunPower Corp
Swinerton Renewable Energy
MVV Energie
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co
Grupo Gransolar SL
Iberdrola
NextEra Energy
China Huaneng Group
Energias de Portugal
State Power Investment Corp
Engie
Enel
Electricite de France SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98hwk9
