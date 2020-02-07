13:50 | 07.02.2020

Global Report on the Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: (2020-2024) – Drivers, Challenges and Market Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The report titled Global Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024), provides an in depth analysis of the global thin-film solar cell market by value, by technology type, by end user, by region, etc. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global thin-film solar cell market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The global thin-film solar cell market is fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some thin-film solar cell market players operate on a local level while other players operate on a regional and global level.

Market Insights

Thin-film solar cells have gained popularity in different industrial verticals. The major applications of thin-film solar cells are: institutional and commercial buildings with large rooftops, solar farms, forest areas, rooftop of buses, and large-sized water tanks to supply power for pumping water. Thin-film solar cells have a long history with continuous technological developments. The thin-film solar cell market can be segmented on the basis of technology type (Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS), and Amorphous Silicon (A-Si)); installation (On-Grid, and Off-Grid); and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Utility). The global thin-film solar cell market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The thin-film solar cell market is expected to increase due to increasing demand for electricity, rising solar photovoltaic (PV) installed capacity, declining solar prices, growing use of renewable energy, integration of thin-film solar cells in electric vehicles, technological advancements associated with the thin-film solar cells, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high installation cost, introduction of third generation solar cells, etc.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction

2.1 Solar Cell: An Overview 2.2 Thin-Film Solar Cell: An Overview 2.3 Thin-Film Solar Cell Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: An Analysis 3.1.1 Global Thin-film Solar Cell Market by Value 3.1.2 Global Thin-film Solar Cell Market by Technology Type (Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS), Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), and Amorphous Silicon (A-Si)) 3.1.3 Global Thin-film Solar Cell Market by End User (Utility, Commercial, and Residential) 3.1.4 Global Thin-film Solar Cell Market by Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and ROW) 3.2 Global Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: Technology Type Analysis 3.3 Global Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: End User Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: An Analysis 4.1.1 Europe Thin-Film Solar Cell Market by Value 4.1.2 Europe Thin-Film Solar Cell Market by Region (UK, and Rest of Europe) 4.1.3 UK Thin-Film Solar Cell Market by Value 4.1.4 UK Thin-Film Solar Cell Market by End User (Utility, Residential, and Commercial) 4.1.5 UK Residential Thin-Film Solar Cell Market by Value 4.1.6 UK Commercial Thin-Film Solar Cell Market by Value 4.1.7 UK Utility Thin-Film Solar Cell Market by Value 4.1.8 Rest of Europe Thin-Film Solar Cell Market by Value 4.2 North America Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: An Analysis 4.3 Asia Pacific Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: An Analysis 4.4 ROW Thin-Film Solar Cell Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver 5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity 5.1.2 Rising Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installed Capacity 5.1.3 Declining Solar Prices 5.1.4 Growing Use of Renewable Energy 5.1.5 Integration of Thin-Film Solar Cells in Electric Vehicles 5.1.6 Technological Advancements Associated with the Thin-Film Solar Cells 5.2 Challenges 5.2.1 High Installation Cost 5.2.2 Introduction of Third Generation Solar Cells 5.3 Market Trends 5.3.1 Increasing Awareness Towards Green Energy 5.3.2 Growing Popularity of CIGS Technology 5.3.3 Rising Preference of Off-Grid Electrification

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Thin-Film Solar Cell Market Players: A Financial Comparison 6.2 Global Thin-Film Solar Cell Market Players by Product Types 6.3 Global Thin-Film Solar Cell Market Players by Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

7. Company Profiles

7.1 First Solar, Inc. 7.1.1 Business Overview 7.1.2 Financial Overview 7.1.3 Business Strategy 7.2 Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. 7.3 Oxford Photovoltaics Limited 7.4 Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (Solar Frontier K.K.) For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5e2hu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005261/en/