18:19 | 10.07.2020
Global Resistance Starch Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) – Featuring ADM Corn Processing, Avebe & Cargill Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Resistance Starch – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Resistant Starch market accounted for $7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
Increasing popularity of cereal bars in sportsperson and common consumers and raise in the awareness of the diseases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as health risks associated with resistant starch dietary fiber is hampering the market growth.
Resistant starch is a natural fiber that is not broken down, rather converted into fatty acids by intestinal bacteria. It is not fully absorbed in small intestine; as an alternative it travels to large intestine where bacteria ferment it and create small chain fatty acids which benefits the body in several ways. Resistant starch benefits human body by lowering blood cholesterol and fats and restricting the production of new fat cells, improves insulin sensitivity and digestion, keeps appetite stable, assists in rehydration process of body and improves immunity.
Based on the source, the grains segment is likely to have a huge demand due to small, hard and dry seeds that are harvested for human consumptions. They are normally divided into cereals and legumes. Grains such as sorghum, rice, beans, peas and lentils are mainly used at for producing resistant starch.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to largely used in ready-made convenience food, which finds huge consumption from many Asia Pacific countries especially China, Japan, Australia and South Korea. Asia Pacific is also a home to largest grain and fruit products, a necessary factor for the higher manufacturing capacity of RS. Growing spending capacity of middle class population to afford healthy foods, rich with dietary fibers and gluten free content will complement product consumption.
Avebe U.A.
Cargill Incorporated
Emsland-Starke GmbH
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
Ingredion Food
KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen a.m.b.a.
Penford Corp. Industrial Starch
Siam Modified Starch Co., Ltd.
Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5.2 Biotechnology
5.3 Environmental Source
5.4 Mutations
5.5 Natural Genetic Variation
6.2 Corn
6.3 Grains
6.4 Oats
6.5 Peas
6.6 Potato
6.7 Rice
6.8 Vegetables
6.9 Wheat
7.2 Cashew
7.3 Banana
8.2 Resistant starch type 1
8.3 Resistant starch type 2
8.4 Resistant starch type 3
8.5 Resistant starch type 4
8.6 Resistant starch type 5
9.2 Bakery Products
9.3 Breakfast Cereal
9.4 Confectionary Food
9.5 Dairy products
9.6 Meat
9.7 Processed Food and Beverages
9.8 Snack
9.9 Sugar Confections
9.10 Pasta and Noodles
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
