ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
18:19 | 10.07.2020
Global Resistance Starch Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) – Featuring ADM Corn Processing, Avebe & Cargill Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Resistance Starch – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Resistant Starch market accounted for $7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing popularity of cereal bars in sportsperson and common consumers and raise in the awareness of the diseases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as health risks associated with resistant starch dietary fiber is hampering the market growth.

Resistant starch is a natural fiber that is not broken down, rather converted into fatty acids by intestinal bacteria. It is not fully absorbed in small intestine; as an alternative it travels to large intestine where bacteria ferment it and create small chain fatty acids which benefits the body in several ways. Resistant starch benefits human body by lowering blood cholesterol and fats and restricting the production of new fat cells, improves insulin sensitivity and digestion, keeps appetite stable, assists in rehydration process of body and improves immunity.

Based on the source, the grains segment is likely to have a huge demand due to small, hard and dry seeds that are harvested for human consumptions. They are normally divided into cereals and legumes. Grains such as sorghum, rice, beans, peas and lentils are mainly used at for producing resistant starch.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to largely used in ready-made convenience food, which finds huge consumption from many Asia Pacific countries especially China, Japan, Australia and South Korea. Asia Pacific is also a home to largest grain and fruit products, a necessary factor for the higher manufacturing capacity of RS. Growing spending capacity of middle class population to afford healthy foods, rich with dietary fibers and gluten free content will complement product consumption.
Companies Mentioned
ADM Corn Processing

Avebe U.A.

Cargill Incorporated

Emsland-Starke GmbH

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

Ingredion Food

KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen a.m.b.a.

Penford Corp. Industrial Starch

Siam Modified Starch Co., Ltd.

Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd.
What our report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Sources of Variation
5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biotechnology

5.3 Environmental Source

5.4 Mutations

5.5 Natural Genetic Variation
6 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Corn

6.3 Grains

6.4 Oats

6.5 Peas

6.6 Potato

6.7 Rice

6.8 Vegetables

6.9 Wheat
7 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Fruits and Nuts
7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cashew

7.3 Banana
8 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction

8.2 Resistant starch type 1

8.3 Resistant starch type 2

8.4 Resistant starch type 3

8.5 Resistant starch type 4

8.6 Resistant starch type 5
9 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bakery Products

9.3 Breakfast Cereal

9.4 Confectionary Food

9.5 Dairy products

9.6 Meat

9.7 Processed Food and Beverages

9.8 Snack

9.9 Sugar Confections

9.10 Pasta and Noodles
10 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llom2h
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005408/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

18:17 Uhr | 10.07.2020
Deutsche Anleihen: Leichte ...

18:17 Uhr | 10.07.2020
ROUNDUP 2: Keiner will ...

18:15 Uhr | 10.07.2020
WDH/ROUNDUP: Berliner Flughäfen ...

18:13 Uhr | 10.07.2020
Aktien Wien Schluss - ATX gewinnt ...

18:04 Uhr | 10.07.2020
Aktien Europa Schluss: Auftrieb ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer