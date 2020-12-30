|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:34 | 30.12.2020
Global Sand Control Solutions Market 2020-2025 with Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Co, Weatherford, and Superior Energy Services Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Sand Control Solutions Market by Location (Onshore, Offshore), Application (Cased Hole, Open Hole), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Type (Gravel Pack, Frac Pack, Sand Screens, Inflow Control Devices, Others) and Region – Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global sand control solutions market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
The continuous development from unconventional reservoirs and efforts to increase reserve to production ratio from the wells are the key factors driving the growth of the sand control solutions market. Likewise, the increasing offshore exploration & production as well as subsea activities are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the sand control solutions market during the forecast period.However, fluctuating crude oil prices, and challenging operations in high-pressure high temperature well hinder the growth of the market.
According to FracTracker Alliance (an association that tracks drilled wells), the total number of active wells in the US are 1,666,715. Most of these wells are in the states of Texas, California, Illinois, and Missouri. Also, Tight oil and shale gas are emerging as important new sources of energy in the US and Canada.
Technological advancements in drilling, such as long-reach horizontal well bores, and completion techniques, such as multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, are expected to increase the supply of crude oil in North America. This will drive the market for sand control solutions in North America as sand control solution are required for minimizing the sand production from wells and near wellbores.
The sand control solutions market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the sand control solutions market are Schlumberger (US), Halliburton (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), Weatherford (Switzerland), and Superior Energy Services (US).
Increasing Efforts for Improving Reserve to Production Ratio from Existing/Mature Wells
Growing Shale Developments Across Geographies
Increasing Depths of Wells
Restraints
Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Negatively Impacting Drilling Activities
Strict Government Regulations on E&P Activities
Decreasing Oil Demand from Europe
Opportunities
Increased Offshore Exploration and Production Activities
High Demand for Subsea Sand Control Solutions
Challenges
Challenging Operations in High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) Wells
Impact of COVID-19 on Oil and Gas Production Activities
Supply Chain Overview
Key Influencers
Equipment Manufacturers
Service Providers
Oilfield Operators
Technology Analysis
Technological Advancements in Sand Control Solutions
Case Study Analysis
RGL Reservoir Management Saved 1300 Wells from Expensive Workover or Shut-Ins in Northern Alberta
Anton Oilfield Services
Baker Hughes Company
China Oilfield Services
Halliburton
Katt GmbH
Kerui Petroleum
Middle East Oilfield Services
Mitchell Industries
Oil States International
RGL Reservoir Management
Sazoil
Schlumberger
Shenzhen Max-Well Oilfield Services Ltd.
Siao Petroleo
Superior Energy Services
Tendeka
Variperm
Weatherford
Zamam Offshore Services Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trttvl
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer