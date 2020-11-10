|
6:15 | 10.11.2020
Global Seaweed Market | Health Benefits of Seaweed to Drive Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio
The report on the seaweed market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The seaweed market analysis includes type, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising number of vegans and vegetarians as one of the prime reasons driving the seaweed market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Seaweed Market Forecast
Seaweed Market Analysis
Cargill Inc.
CJ CheilJedang Corp.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Grupa Azoty SA
Irish Seaweeds
J M Huber Corp.
Lonza Group Ltd.
Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd.
Seasol International
Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Food applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Animal feed applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Comparison by Type
Red seaweed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Brown seaweed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Green seaweed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
