6:15 | 10.11.2020

Global Seaweed Market | Health Benefits of Seaweed to Drive Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The report on the seaweed market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005992/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seaweed Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of seaweeds. The seaweed market analysis includes type, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising number of vegans and vegetarians as one of the prime reasons driving the seaweed market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The seaweed market covers the following areas:

Seaweed Market Sizing Seaweed Market Forecast Seaweed Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Biostadt India Ltd. Cargill Inc. CJ CheilJedang Corp. DuPont de Nemours Inc. Grupa Azoty SA Irish Seaweeds J M Huber Corp. Lonza Group Ltd. Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd. Seasol International Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024 Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Food applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Animal feed applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Other applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Red seaweed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Brown seaweed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Green seaweed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Biostadt India Ltd. Cargill Inc. CJ CheilJedang Corp. DuPont de Nemours Inc. Grupa Azoty SA Irish Seaweeds J M Huber Corp. Lonza Group Ltd. Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd. Seasol International

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations About Us

