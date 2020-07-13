|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:48 | 13.07.2020
Global Seismic Survey Equipment Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Seismic Survey Equipment – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seismic Survey Equipment estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$927.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Seismic Survey Equipment market.
CGG S. A.
China National Petroleum Corporation
Fairfield Geotechnologies
Geospace Technologies Corp.
Ion Geophysical Corporation
Mitcham Industries, Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Wireless Seismic Inc.
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Seismic Survey Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p3pwb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
