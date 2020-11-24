15:46 | 24.11.2020

Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Size & Forecast Report 2020-2024 Featuring SUEZ, Bulab Holdings, Xylem., and Hitachi – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

“Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global sewage treatment facilities market by value, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the sewage treatment facilities market. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global sewage treatment facilities market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The global sewage treatment facilities market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The sewage treatment facilities market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, growing industrial activities, increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, rising sewage treatment facilities for power generation sector, stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the high cost involved, staffing shortages, etc. The global sewage treatment facilities market is moderately fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of sewage treatment systems produce different types of treatment systems to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the sewage treatment facilities market are SUEZ, Bulab Holdings, Inc. (Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.), Xylem Inc., and Hitachi, Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary2. Introduction

2.1 Sewage: An Overview 2.1.1 Composition of Sewage 2.1.2 Classification of Sewage 2.2 Sewage Treatment Facilities: An Overview 2.2.1 Types of Sewage Treatment 2.2.2 Reasons to Treat Sewage 2.2.3 Process of Sewage Treatment 2.3 Sewage Treatment Facilities Segmentation: An Overview 2.3.1 Sewage Treatment Facilities Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market: An Analysis 3.1.1 Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market by Value 3.1.2 Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market by Application (Residential and Others) 3.1.3 Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa) 3.2 Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market: Application Analysis 3.2.1 Global Residential Sewage Treatment Facilities Market by Value 3.2.2 Global Others Sewage Treatment Facilities Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Sewage Treatment Facilities

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver 6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization 6.1.2 Growing Industrial Activities 6.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Water-borne Diseases 6.1.4 Rising Sewage Treatment Facilities for Power Generation Sector 6.1.5 Stringent Government Regulations for Wastewater Treatment 6.2 Challenges 6.2.1 High Cost Involved 6.2.2 Staffing Shortages 6.3 Market Trends 6.3.1 Growing Awareness towards Environmental Pollution 6.3.2 Rising Adoption of Smart and IoT-enabled Wastewater Treatment System 6.3.3 Escalating Use of Eco-friendly Wastewater Treatment Systems

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Players: Key Comparison 7.2 Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

8. Company Profiles

8.1 SUEZ 8.1.1 Business Overview 8.1.2 Financial Overview 8.1.3 Business Strategy 8.2 Bulab Holdings, Inc. (Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.) 8.3 Xylem Inc. 8.4 Hitachi, Ltd. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whyjh1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005691/en/