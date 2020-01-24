|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:42 | 24.01.2020
Global Small Electrical Appliances Market Report, 2020 – Analysis, Key Competitors, Drivers & Restraints – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Small Electrical Appliances Global Market Report 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global hair preparations market was worth $65.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% and reach $88.7 billion by 2023.
Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
Identify growth segments for investment.
Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
Benchmark performance against key competitors.
Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.
The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.
The small electrical appliance market section of the report gives context. It compares the small electrical appliance market with other segments of the small electrical appliance market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, small electrical appliance indicators comparison.
Companies Mentioned: AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Small Electrical Appliance Forecast Market, 2019 – 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Small Electrical Appliance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6.2. Asia-Pacific Small Electrical Appliance Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
25.2. Small Electrical Appliance Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. AB Electrolux
25.2.2. Dyson Ltd.
25.2.3. Panasonic Corporation
25.2.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
25.2.5. Haier Group Corporation
Dyson Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Haier Group Corporation
Midea
Miele & Cie. KG
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
LG Electronics
BISSELL
Bosch
iRobot Corporation
Hunter Fan Company
Casablanca
Emerson Ceiling Fans
Minka
Monte Carlo
Craftmade
Litex
Fanimation
Kichler
Crompton Greaves
Orient fans
Usha
Havells India
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dadx5o
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer