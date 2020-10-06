18:13 | 06.10.2020

Global Smart Irrigation Market and Technology Forecast Report 2020-2028: Focus on Smart Greenhouse, Open Field, Residential, Golf Courses, Turf and Landscape – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Smart Irrigation – Market and Technology Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Smart Irrigation sector has a global market that is estimated to account for USD 1.00 in 2020, the market is expected to grow to USD 3 Billion by 2028. The CAGR for the global smart irrigation sector is accounted for 15% during the forecast period. Due to the use of IoT-based architecture the market for Smart Irrigation has been growing This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the DRC’s along with its impacts on the changing market trends. In advent to COVID-19, the Smart irrigation sector is anticipated to expand since it optimises scheduling and reduces labour costs incurred during crop cultivation. The growing awareness spread by certain governing bodies about water management has been one of the drives that have affected this market. Moreover, IoT based architecture that promotes smart technology amidst farming and agriculture has been the key push for this market. The automated control functionalities that come with this device serves as another drive. Additionally, the use of smart technology that is efficient, data-driven, and cost-effective promotes smart cities that have been evolving in the recent past. The market is majorly driven by controllers because of its varied application owing to the increasing adoption of these devices. Automated irrigation practiced in applications like agriculture, residential and commercial property, lawns and gardens, and landscaping has provided a boost to the controllers market. Based on the type of the system- this market is expected to be governed by weather-based systems. Moreover, while looking into the application sector it is seen that this device could be used for both agricultural as well as non-agricultural activities that are inclusive of irrigation practices for turf, golf courses, etc. The use of controllers in a non-agricultural based market is also expected to boost the market growth.

Scope: The report is aimed at:

The impacts of the drivers, retrains, and challenges have been discussed concerning the global market. Technological advancements in this field as well as their impact on this market has been discussed in detail. The key players as well as the top 10 countries have been analyzed in this report concerning their market size. Porter’s Five Forces and the PESTLE analysis of the Global Smart Irrigation market have been covered in the report. The opportunities that are anticipated to be high growth markets have been discussed in detail. The market has been forecasted from 2020-2028 considering all the factors, which are expected to impact this market.

Segmentation covered in this report By System Type

Weather-based Controller Systems Sensor-based Controller Systems

By Application:

Smart Greenhouse Open Field Residential Golf Courses Turf and Landscape

By Component

Controllers Sensors Water Flow Meters Others

By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East RoW

Country Level Analysis

United States Canada France Germany Spain Portugal Denmark Netherlands Sweden Finland United Kingdom Switzerland Italy Japan Israel Turkey Australia China Malaysia Brazil For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u44fgj

