18:41 | 08.01.2021

Global Smart Meter Market Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Smart Meter Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The technologies in smart meter market have undergone significant change in recent years, evolving from manually meter reading to remote and automated meter reading. The rising wave of new technologies such as, cellular and RFID are creating significant potential for smart meters in applications, such as gas utilities and water utilities, and driving the demand for smart meter technologies. In smart meter market, radio frequency, power line communication, and cellular technologies are used for measured electricity, water, and gas consumption. Increasing need for efficient data monitoring systems, favorable government policies for smart meter rollout, and cost savings advantage in smart meters are creating new opportunities for various electric meter technologies. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the smart meter market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications the global smart meter market by application, technology, and region. Some of the smart meter companies profiled in this report include Itron, Landis+Gyr, Jiangsu Linyang, Wasion, Aclara Technologies, Schneider, Siemens, Honeywell, and Iskraemeco.

This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the smart meter market? Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in smart meter market? Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in smart meter market? Q.6 What are the latest developments in smart meter technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Q.8 Who are the major players in this smart meter market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this smart meter technology space?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution 2.2: Technology and Application Mapping 2.3: Supply Chain

3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness 3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Smart Meter Technologies 3.3: Competitive Intensity 3.4: Regulatory Compliance

4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1: Smart Meter Opportunity 4.2: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) 4.2.1: Radio Frequency 4.2.2: Power Line Communication 4.2.3: Cellular Technology 4.2.4: Others 4.3: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments 4.3.1: Electric Utilities by Technology 4.3.1.1: Radio Frequency 4.3.1.2: Power Line Communication 4.3.1.3: Cellular Technology 4.3.1.4: Others 4.3.2: Gas Utilities by Technology 4.3.2.1: Radio Frequency 4.3.2.2: Power Line Communication 4.3.2.3: Cellular Technology 4.3.2.4: Others 4.3.3: Water Utilities by Technology 4.3.3.1: Radio Frequency 4.3.3.2: Power Line Communication 4.3.3.3: Cellular Technology 4.3.3.4: Others

5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1: Smart Meter Market by Region 5.2: North American Smart Meter Technology Market 5.2.1: United States Smart Meter Technology Market 5.2.2: Canadian Smart Meter Technology Market 5.2.3: Mexican Smart Meter Technology Market 5.3: European Smart Meter Technology Market 5.3.1: The United Kingdom Smart Meter Technology Market 5.3.2: German Smart Meter Technology Market 5.3.3: French Smart Meter Technology Market 5.4: APAC Smart Meter Technology Market 5.4.1: Chinese Smart Meter Technology Market 5.4.2: Japanese Smart Meter Technology Market 5.4.3: Indian Smart Meter Technology Market 5.4.4: South Korean Smart Meter Technology Market 5.5: ROW Smart Meter Technology Market

6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Smart Meter Technologies 7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 7.2: Market Share Analysis 7.3: Geographical Reach

8. Strategic Implications

8.1: Implications 8.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis 8.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Meter Market by Technology Type 8.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Meter Market by Application 8.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Meter Market by Region 8.3: Emerging Trends in the Smart Meter Market 8.4: Disruption Potential 8.5: Strategic Analysis 8.5.1: New Product Development 8.5.2: Capacity Expansion of the Smart Meter Market 8.5.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Smart Meter Market

9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1: Itron 9.2: Landis+Gyr 9.3: Jiangsu Linyang 9.4: Wasion 9.5: Aclara Technologies 9.6: Schneider 9.7: Siemens 9.8: Honeywell 9.9: Iskraemeco For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47bz0v

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005475/en/