Global Smart Meters Market Expected to Generate a Value of $31.03 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Smart Meters – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Smart Meters Market accounted for $12.80 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $31.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10%. Government policies, Energy conservation and rise smart grid deployment are likely to boost the growth of the market. However, High installation costs for end-users are likely to hamper the profit boundaries. Smart Meters are devices for accurately monitoring gas and electricity meter usage that can send usage information via radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation (RF) which helps the utility company to effectively manage the energy usage. Smart meters offer a host of benefits such as reduction of meter reading cost, removing inefficiencies in billing, preventing disconnection and re-connection costs to corporations and consumers. Based on the application, the residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Globally, residential application accounted for approximately 84% of the smart meter installations. The demand for smart meters in the residential sector is driven by factors such as a surge in demand for central systems and smart end-users. By geography, The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the high. The region is the largest market for the infrastructure sector and industrial sector and is taking various steps such as investments in smart grid, smart city & the gas pipeline networks, repair & upgradation of aging infrastructure, preventing electric, water, & gas theft, minimizing inaccurate metering & managing growing electricity, and water scarcity.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc. Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface

2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Technology Analysis 3.7 Application Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Smart Meters Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Gas Meters 5.3 Water Meters 5.4 Electric Meters

6 Global Smart Meters Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) 6.3 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

7 Global Smart Meters Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Commercial Smart Meter 7.3 Industrial Smart Meter 7.4 Residential Smart Meter

8 Global Smart Meters Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction 8.2 North America 8.2.1 US 8.2.2 Canada 8.2.3 Mexico 8.3 Europe 8.3.1 Germany 8.3.2 UK 8.3.3 Italy 8.3.4 France 8.3.5 Spain 8.3.6 Rest of Europe 8.4 Asia Pacific 8.4.1 Japan 8.4.2 China 8.4.3 India 8.4.4 Australia 8.4.5 New Zealand 8.4.6 South Korea 8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 8.5 South America 8.5.1 Argentina 8.5.2 Brazil 8.5.3 Chile 8.5.4 Rest of South America 8.6 Middle East & Africa 8.6.1 Saudi Arabia 8.6.2 UAE 8.6.3 Qatar 8.6.4 South Africa 8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 9.3 New Product Launch 9.4 Expansions 9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Upsco Inc 10.2 Triacta power solutions LP 10.3 Smart Instruments Co Pvt Ltd 10.4 Smart building services Pvt Ltd 10.5 Siemens AG 10.6 Sensus 10.7 Secure meters Ltd 10.8 Schneider Electric SA 10.9 Meters UK 10.10 Jenco Instruments Inc 10.11 Itron Inc 10.12 Holley Metering Limite 10.13 Fenghua sanlian water meter co Ltd 10.14 Energy Intellect Ltd 10.15 Elster Group 10.16 Digital meter co 10.17 City meter Inc 10.18 Circuator SA 10.19 Badger Meter 10.20 Alan Anderson For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68id69

