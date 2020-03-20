|
17:32 | 20.03.2020
Global Smart Water Management Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 to 2025) – Featuring ABB, Arad Group and Itron Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Smart Water Management Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The smart water management market was valued at USD 13.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 25.61 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of over 13.18%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). There will be more than two-thirds of people will be living in water scares areas by 2025 according to Xylem. By 2050 water demand will increase by 55% compared to 2015 levels due to the destruction of water resources by humans due to contamination.
The major drivers for the smart water management market are technological advancement, growing population and decrease in water resources globally. Increase in supervisory control and data acquisition is also a major driver for the market.
However, the major restraints to the market include high investments required initially and a very low and slow rate of return. Moreover, lack of expertise to implement these technologies across the globe and slow rate of adoption is also a challenge for the market.
Nevertheless, the proliferation of IoT and smart cities across various regions promote the growth of the market studied. Technological advancements pertaining to smart meters and their integration with communication solutions (SCADA, GIS, etc.) have transformed water management, to address the challenges faced by water utilities, residents, and industries, in terms of erroneous billing and water management.
Further, SCADA adoption is set to penetrate with the growth in smart cities and smart water projects worldwide. In Europe, 100 smart cities have a great scope for adoption of SCADA for solving the problems of water management. London had deployed SCADA for its Thames water management which saw a 13% decrease in water consumption.
Additionally, from 2018 to 2024 the governments worldwide will invest in 14 billion USD smart water projects which is further expected to augment the market growth.
In Northern Europe, the Investments are for maintaining the existing systems and in the Mediterranian region, the investments need to be made to comply with Europe’s standards and modern water management systems.
The EU Commission has also laid out a vision for the future of smart water across the region in its Digital Single Market for Water Services Action Plan that will further drive the market growth.
January 2018 – ABB partnered with TaKaDu, a cloud-based water management service provider to provide a smart water management solution to a Chinese city, Ho Chi Minh. The partnership will be in addition to ABB’s water business portfolio. The solution offered to the utility of Ho Chi Minh included ABB’s SCADA to monitor and control the water distribution system and TaKaDu’s Event Management Solution, to detect, analyze, and manage leaks, bursts, faulty assets, telemetry, and operational failures.
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2.5 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 Growing Need to Manage the Increasing Global Demand for Water
5.1.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Non-revenue Water Losses
5.2 Market Challenges
5.2.1 Lack of Capital Investments to Install Infrastructure
6.1.1 By Solution
6.1.1.1 Asset Management
6.1.1.2 Distribution Network Monitoring
6.1.1.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
6.1.1.4 Meter Data Management (MDM)
6.1.1.5 Analytics
6.1.1.6 Other Solutions
6.1.2 By Service
6.2 By End-user Vertical
6.3 By Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
Arad Group
Esri Geographic Information System Company
Hitachi Ltd
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
i2O Water Ltd
IBM Corporation
Itron Inc.
Schneider Electric (+ Aveva)
Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)
Siemens AG
Suez group
TaKaDu Limited
Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l92sdk
